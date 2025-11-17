41 Of The Best Entries Into The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (2023 Edition)

by

Autumn might be trying to leave its mark with all the wind and rain, but the photographers participating in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are keeping everyone cheerful and full of chuckles. The competition’s finalists for 2023 have finally been revealed, and this year’s batch is full of quality comedy and good vibes, as always. They’re perfect for chasing away the blues!

Scroll down to see these top-tier finalist photos and be sure to upvote the ones you loved the most. Meanwhile, read on for Bored Panda’s interview with the friendly team running the competition, who put comedy and conservation at the heart of everything that they do.

More info: ComedyWildlifePhoto.com | Facebook | Instagram | X

#1 “Dispute” By Jacek Stankiewicz

Image source: © Jacek Stankiewicz / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#2 “The Happy Turtle” By Tzahi Finkelstein

Image source: © Tzahi Finkelstein / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#3 “Air Guitar Roo” By Jason Moore

Image source: © Jason Moore / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#4 “Monday Blahs” By John Blumenkamp

Image source: © John Blumenkamp / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#5 “Otter Ballerinas” By Otter Kwek

Image source: © Otter Kwek / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#6 “Living The Moment” By Kawing Chiu

Image source: © Kawing Chiu / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#7 “Now That’s A Selfie” By Jaroslaw Kolacz

Image source: © Jaroslaw Kolacz / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#8 “One For The Family Album” By Zoe Ashdown

Image source: © Zoe Ashdown / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#9 “Snowball” By Jacques Poulard

Image source: © Jacques Poulard / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#10 “Mona Lisa’s Smile” By Vince Maidens

Image source: © Vince Maidens / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#11 “Boing” By Lara Mathews

Image source: © Lara Mathews / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#12 “Angry Bird” By Michael Erwin

Image source: © Michael Erwin / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#13 “That Wasn’t Here Yesterday” By Wendy Kaveney

Image source: © Wendy Kaveney / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#14 “Hang Loose” By Christian Hargasser

Image source: © Christian Hargasser / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#15 “I Don’t Know” By Jakub Wozny

Image source: © Jakub Wozny / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#16 “Everyone Can Fly” By Adrian Slazok

Image source: © Adrian Slazok / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#17 “Picture Me Picture Me” By Dikla Gabriely

Image source: © Dikla Gabriely / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#18 “The Rainforest Dandy” By Delphine Casimir

Image source: © Delphine Casimir / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#19 “Air Apparent” By Paul Goldstein

Image source: © Paul Goldstein / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#20 “Just A Kiss” By Brigitte Alcalay Marcon

Image source: © Brigitte Alcalay Marcon / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#21 “Go To Your Room Little Brother” By Mark Schocken

Image source: © Mark Schocken / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#22 “The Cabaret Bear” By Khurram Khan

Image source: © Khurram Khan / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#23 “Fake News” By Matti Rauvala

Image source: © Matti Rauvala / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#24 “Fox With A Cigar” By Dakota Vaccaro

Image source: © Dakota Vaccaro / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#25 “Fellowship” By Dario Podesta

Image source: © Dario Podesta / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#26 “Teddy Buddies” By Thomas Vijayan

Image source: © Thomas Vijayan / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#27 “What Nice Teeth You Have” By Henry Keepin

Image source: © Henry Keepin / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#28 “Right Of Way” By Brandi Romano

Image source: © Brandi Romano / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#29 “Doing The Tango” By Danny Sullivan

Image source: © Danny Sullivan / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#30 “Unexpected Plunge” By Vittorio Ricci

Image source: © Vittorio Ricci / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#31 “Scream” By Sergey Savvi

Image source: © Sergey Savvi / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#32 “Part Of Your World” By Danielle Goonan

Image source: © Danielle Goonan / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#33 “Flossing Beaver” By Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven

Image source: © Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#34 “Ready Steady Go” By Brigitte Alcalay Marcon

Image source: © Brigitte Alcalay Marcon / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#35 “Don’t Look Down” By Brian Matthews

Image source: © Brian Matthews / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#36 “Look At Right Bro” By Pratick Mondal

Image source: © Pratick Mondal / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#37 “Walk Like An Egyptian Goose” By Allen Holmes

Image source: © Allen Holmes / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#38 “Directions Please No I Told You They Went That Way” By Jodi Frediani

Image source: © Jodi Frediani / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#39 “Cheeky Baboon” By Benard Omwaka

Image source: © Benard Omwaka / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#40 “Singing In The Rain” By Kate Stevenson

Image source: © Kate Stevenson / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

#41 “Oh My Talk About Poking Your Nose Into Someone Else’s Business” By Bill Gozansky

Image source: © Bill Gozansky / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
