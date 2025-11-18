I Create Paper Art, And Here’s My Collection Of 40 Miniature Parrots

by

After spending 200 days bringing each piece to life, I’m excited to share The Parrot Project, my latest series of hand-cut and hand-painted miniature paper artworks. This collection captures the vibrant beauty and lively personalities of parrots, from the stunning blues and bright reds of macaws to the forest greens of kakapo. Each bird has been carefully crafted to reflect the bold, playful nature that makes them so remarkable, with every feather and colour brought to life in vivid detail.

This project is especially meaningful to me because it combines my passion for art with my dedication to wildlife conservation. I’m donating 10% of all sales from the series to parrot conservation efforts, so each piece not only adds a splash of color to your space but also helps protect these incredible creatures for future generations. Through The Parrot Project, I hope to celebrate the beauty of parrots while making a positive impact on their preservation.

More info: thepaperarkstore.com | Instagram

#1 Kākāpō

#2 Budgie

#3 Cockatiel

#4 Kaka

#5 Malabar Parakeet

#6 Spix Macaw

#7 Yellow-Crowned Amazon And Red-Crowned Amazon

#8 Vernal Hanging Parrot

#9 Sun Parakeet

#10 Double-Eyed Fig Parrot

#11 Fischer’s Lovebirds

#12 Australian King Parrot Couple

#13 Scarlet Macaw

#14 Red Fan Parrot

#15 Imperial Amazon With Green-Throated Carib

#16 Swift Parrot

#17 Rainbow Lorikeet

#18 Palm Cockatoo

#19 Galah Cockatoo

#20 Blue And Yellow Macaw

#21 African Grey Parrot

#22 Mulga Parrot

#23 Lesser Vasa Parrot

#24 Plum-Headed Parakeet

#25 Red-Tailed Black Cockatoo Couple

#26 Varied Lorikeet

#27 Regent Parrot

#28 Major Mitchell Cockatoo

#29 Burrowing Parrot

#30 Bourke’s Parrot

#31 Hyacinth Macaw

#32 Rose-Ringed Parakeet

#33 Yellow-Tailed Black Cockatoo

#34 Kea

#35 Vulturine Parrot

#36 Eastern Rosella

#37 Hooded Parrot Couple

#38 Military Macaw

#39 Cuban Amazon

#40 Flock Of Pygmy Parrots

