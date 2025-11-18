Artist Transforms Boring Buildings And Walls By Creating Spectacular Murals (17 New Pics)

Today, we’d like to present a collection of creative art by Seth Globepainter, a French street artist renowned for his vibrant, dreamlike creations that transcend the boundaries of imagination. Starting with graffiti on the streets of Paris, he has since expanded his work to leave an artistic mark in various locations around the world.

If you missed our previous post featuring his earlier creations, be sure to catch up and see the full collection of this talented artist. Now, scroll down to see what we’ve prepared for you today.

More info: Instagram | seth.fr

#1

Image source: seth_globepainter

#2

Image source: seth_globepainter

#3

Image source: seth_globepainter

#4

Image source: seth_globepainter

#5

Image source: seth_globepainter

#6

Image source: seth_globepainter

#7

Image source: seth_globepainter

#8

Image source: seth_globepainter

#9

Image source: seth_globepainter

#10

Image source: seth_globepainter

#11

Image source: seth_globepainter

#12

Image source: seth_globepainter

#13

Image source: seth_globepainter

#14

Image source: seth_globepainter

#15

Image source: seth_globepainter

#16

Image source: seth_globepainter

#17

Image source: seth_globepainter

