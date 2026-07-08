This Photographer Captures The Most Colorful Birds Of India In Action (52 Pics)

Bird photography is a test of patience, timing, and instinct, and Kallol Mukherjee’s work reflects years of dedication to understanding the natural world. His images capture birds in moments of action and behavior, from dramatic flight and hunting sequences to intimate feeding interactions and remarkable camouflage, revealing both their beauty and their stories.
Kallol is a professional nature and wildlife photographer from Singur, West Bengal, India. With more than 20 years of experience, he is a Nikon India Influencer and has been associated with WWF as a photographer for over a decade. His work focuses on documenting wildlife behaviour and promoting nature conservation through compelling visual storytelling. His photographs have earned more than 75+ international awards and have been featured in over 250 national and international publications worldwide.
Scroll down to explore the incredible diversity of birdlife through Kallol’s lens, and let us know which species caught your attention the most.
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#1 “White-Throated Kingfisher”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#2 “Black-Winged Kite And Crow”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#3 “Himalayan Monal”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#4 “Brahminy Kite”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#5 “Black-Faced Laughingthrush”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#6 “Grandala”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#7 “Himalayan Monal”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#8 “Himalayan Black Bulbul”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#9 “Scarlet Finch”
Location: Eastern Himalayas
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#10 “Streak-Throated Swallow”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#11 “Black-Winged Kite”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#12 “Blue-Fronted Redstart”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#13 “Small Pratincole”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#14 “Ferruginous Duck”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#15 “Great Crested Grebe”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#16 “Northern Shoveler”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#17 “Mid-Size Flock Of Grandala”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#18 “Spotted Nutcracker”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#19 “Yellow-Billed Blue Magpie”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#20 “Pied Kingfisher”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#21 “Black-Shouldered Kite”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#22 “European Goldfinch”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#23 “Barn Swallow”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#24 “Pied Harrier”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#25 “Pied Harrier”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#26 “Common Kestrel”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#27 “Common Kestrel”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#28 “Common Kestrel”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#29 “Little Egret”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#30 “Great Egret”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#31 “Shaheen Falcon”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#32 “Himalayan Cutia”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#33 “Glossy Ibis”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#34 “Tricolored Munia”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#35 “Kestrel”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#36 “Blue-Tailed Bee-Eater”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#37 “Barn Swallows”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#38 “Barn Swallow”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#39 “Rufous-Fronted Tit”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#40 “Silver-Eared Mesia”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#41 “Indian Pita”
Description: “Indian pitta is always among my favorite birds. The small, around 20 cm, stubby-tailed bird, has a brilliantly-colored plumage, but is shy and can be heard more than seen. Probably the name Pitta is derived from the Telegu word pitta which means a small bird.
Pittas are mainly seen in dense undergrowth, hopping around on the ground, industriously foraging for insects like spiders, small worms, slugs and even small snails.”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#42 “Ruddy Shelducks”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#43 “Whiskered Tern”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#44 “Black-Tailed Godwits”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#45 “Common Goldeneye”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#46 “White-Throated Laughingthrush”
Location: Uttarkhand, India
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#47 “European Goldfinch”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#48 “Egrets”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#49 “Great Egret”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#50 “Common Lora”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#51 “Golden Bush Robin”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
#52 “Plain Prinia”
Image source: Kallol Mukherjee
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