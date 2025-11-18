Woman Sick Of Clingy Coworker Who Complains About Everything And Invades Her Privacy

Constantly having someone invade your privacy definitely sounds like the worst nightmare any introvert could ever have. Especially if it happened in the office every freaking day, to the point where you started hating the job that you previously loved; tragic, isn’t it?
However, this wasn’t a nightmare, but something that the original poster (OP) had to face when a new colleague literally latched on to her and turned her into an unofficial agony auntie. She was so fed up with this woman constantly invading her privacy that she vented online and sought advice from people.
More info: Mumsnet
Having a clingy colleague who doesn’t even shy away from invading a person’s privacy sounds like a complete nightmare for any introvert
Image credits: CoWomen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The poster got stuck with a new colleague so she could teach her about the industry, as the newbie didn’t really get along with anyone else
Image credits: Exhaustedintrovert
Image credits: cottonbro studio / Peles (not the actual photo)
The poster has a stressful job where she has to complete work at the office and she tries not to take it home as she has to spend time with her kids, but the newbie has made this impossible
Image credits: Exhaustedintrovert
Image credits: drobotdean /Freepik (not the actual photo)
She keeps invading the poster’s privacy and constantly complaining about everything in her life, while also not listening to any advice the poster gives
Image credits: Exhaustedintrovert
The poster is so fed up by the newbie that she has started hating her job which she had once loved
In today’s story, we dive into the corporate world where a clingy person has made work hell for her colleague. What happened is that OP works in a demanding and stressful industry where she has to complete her daily tasks or take them home. After having kids, it became challenging to do it at home and jeopardize her family time, so she prefers completing it at the office itself.
The drama began when a new colleague who knew very little about the industry was buddied up with her and a few others so that she could learn from them. Well, the newbie didn’t really get on well with others and almost latched on like a parasite to OP, draining her completely. She has since been eating up the poster’s time, complaining about everything but never wanting to hear any positive solutions to her problems.
She also keeps invading OP’s privacy, with no consideration of whether she’s in an important meeting or presentation. Now, considering that the poster is an introvert who needs her space while working, this sounds like a downright dreadful situation that she’s stuck in, doesn’t it?
That’s not the end of the horrid things, folks, because the newbie has even read OP’s emails and given unsolicited advice about how she could’ve handled a project better than her. On top of it, since she has consumed so much of the poster’s time, lately she has even been forced to take work home and do it after her kids went to sleep; ugh, poor OP!
Miss Clingy Newbie has made things so difficult for the poster that she has started hating the job she had once loved. After the frustration kept piling up, probably hoping for some resolution, the poster vented online and sought advice, and she wasn’t disappointed as netizens showered her with it.
Some people found the new colleague so frustrating that they couldn’t help but ask OP to be blunt with her and tell her to her face to stop invading her privacy. Others even suggested that the poster complain about her to the management and let them handle her. Many also stressed that she should’ve set boundaries right at the beginning as the woman was not her friend.
Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto /Pexels (not the actual photo)
To get expert insight, Bored Panda reached out to counselor Faizan Maniyar for an interview. He said that setting healthy boundaries is vital for maintaining emotional well-being and ensuring a sustainable work environment. Faizan also stressed that clear boundaries help protect personal space and time, which are crucial for managing stress and maintaining job satisfaction.
“When a colleague is overly dependent, it can lead to feelings of exhaustion, frustration, and resentment. It’s important for individuals to communicate their limits respectfully and assertively, ensuring that their own needs and mental health are prioritized while still offering support when feasible,” he added.
There were also a few people who said that it was the poster’s fault for landing herself in that situation as she had not asked the woman to give her space in the first place. Alas, her people-pleasing tendencies got the better of her. On the other hand, there were others who expressed their sympathies as they felt that the newbie imposing herself on OP must impact her work.
Faizan also spoke about how constant interruptions can have a significant psychological impact on employees, especially those who excel in focused, independent work. He explained that these interruptions can lead to increased stress, anxiety, and decreased job satisfaction, and can also hinder productivity, contributing to burnout.
A few folks also said that it must be difficult for the poster to spend time with her family when she has to bring work home, and it might not be good for her kids.
According to Faizan, “Bringing work home can have a detrimental impact on an employee’s mental health and family life. It often leads to increased stress and burnout, as employees struggle to balance professional responsibilities with personal time. This can strain family relationships, decrease overall life satisfaction, and lead to feelings of inadequacy.”
Lastly, Faizan advised that it’s important for employees to establish clear boundaries between work and personal life and for employers to support work-life balance through flexible policies and a culture that respects personal time.
It’s always good to get an expert opinion on life’s many troubles, isn’t it? We surely think so. Well, now that you know the whole story, feel free to express your thoughts in the comments below; we’d love to hear from you!
Folks online gave some tips about how she could handle the clingy colleague, while some blamed her for not establishing boundaries right at the beginning
Follow Us