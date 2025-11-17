Person Is Left Confused After Their Colleague Brings Scales To Work, Gets Everyone To Weigh Themselves In Front Of Each Other

Recently, a person took it to the Mumsnet forum to share a weird situation happening in their office.
The author, who works in an office with twenty people, said that one colleague has started bringing in scales. As weird as it sounds, other employees didn’t seem to mind a single bit and on the contrary, got on board with the new weighing craze.
A person is confused over the fact that their colleague is bringing scales to the office and everyone is weighing themselves in front of each other
Eating disorders and body dissatisfaction can affect anyone, even the most high-performing and dedicated employees
Most Americans, 79%, report feeling unhappy with how their body looks at times. And since almost a third of our adult lives are spent at work, no wonder that people struggling with their body image, emotional eating, food obsessions, and eating disorders will be in the workforce.
It’s important to highlight the fact that eating disorders can affect anyone. The most high-performing and dedicated employees may struggle with disordered eating and poor body image, impairing otherwise excellent performance or putting all their efforts into hiding it. Moreover, disordered eating can negatively affect an employee’s cognitive functioning because of poor nutrition and often coexisting mental disorders.
“The workplace can be a fertile ground for diet mentality with discussions about weight loss,” an expert warns
Dr. Carolyn Ross, an expert and pioneer in the use of integrative medicine for the treatment of eating disorders, obesity and addictions argues that stigma and stress are among the problems magnified by the workplace.
“For those with eating disorders living in larger bodies, weight stigma can be a problem at work as well. And the workplace can be a fertile ground for diet mentality with discussions about weight loss, the newest fad diet, and fears about the proposed connection between weight and health.”
Therefore, it’s crucial that a responsible workplace and its employees are informed about eating disorders and mental health. According to Rebecca Eyre, an eating disorder therapist and CEO of Project HEAL, “an eating disorder-informed workplace would be careful not to comment on people’s bodies, and not to encourage weight loss through competition or diet talk.”
The author added more information about the whole situation
