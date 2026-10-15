Coach’s Awkward Interview Makes Waves After He Goes To Incredible Lengths To Avoid Eye Contact With Reporter

Czech coach David Oulehla had just watched his team surrender three goals before halftime when he unknowingly became part of an interview that made him go viral.
After the match, the 43-year-old faced club presenter Sabina Jakšová to explain what had gone wrong. But as she held up the microphone, the coach appeared determined to look almost anywhere except at her.
More specifically, according to viewers, at her cleavage.
“He’s fighting for his life,” one viewer joked. “His level of self-control is biblical.”
The interview followed FK Viagem Ústí nad Labem’s 3–2 home defeat to SFC Opava on October 9.
Coach David Oulehla went viral after appearing to go out of his way to avoid looking at a presenter’s cleavage
Oulehla wasn’t having the best day when the internet decided he would go viral.
Opava scored in the fourth minute, struck again in the 32nd and took a 3–0 lead shortly before halftime. Ústí rallied with two goals minutes apart in the second half, but could not find an equalizer.
After the match, interviewer Jakšová asked for the coach’s assessment while dressed in a particularly revealing attire.
The coach said Ústí had been caught out by the early goal, which came from a set piece his players had prepared to defend.
He also criticized their mistakes on the ball. The substitutes had improved the performance, he said, and he felt the team’s late chances merited at least a point.
Online, however, to say his analysis was overlooked would be an understatement. His demeanor was the thing people paid attention to.
“It’s not her eyes he is avoiding,” one commenter wrote beneath the clip. “He’s probably terrified he will get accused of looking at her cleavage.”
“The struggle is real,” another added.
The theories ranged from fear of being called a creep to concern that a glance caught on camera could embarrass him at home. One person joked that his wife must have been standing behind the camera.
Then, most turned their attention to the interviewer.
“What reporter dresses like that?” a commenter asked, while others argued that she knew what she was wearing when she arrived.
The coach hinted at the presenters being selected specifically for their physical attractiveness
For viewers encountering him through the viral video, Oulehla might seem an overnight internet character. In Czech soccer, however, he had built a lengthy coaching résumé.
He worked with Jihlava’s youth teams before moving into senior roles. He took charge of Varnsdorf in 2018, later managed Viktoria Žižkov and served as an assistant at Baník Ostrava.
He returned to Jihlava as head coach in 2023, spent the following year in charge of Slovakia’s MFK Skalica and joined Ústí in the summer of 2026.
In June, Oulehla spoke about building a coaching staff and using scouting and data to improve the team. He said the club had a vision that distinguished it from other sides in the Czech second division.
Oulehla was then asked whether he had heard about the attention Ústí’s presenters attracted. “I’m a bit conservative, but there’s something to it,” he said. He had seen fans responding to them in the stands.
“What does your wife think?” the interviewer asked.
“She forbade me from looking at them,” Oulehla replied, laughing.
Owner Přemysl Kubáň had openly defended the approach. In 2024, when critics called Ústí a circus, he argued that the attention was valuable because people were talking about the club.
The presenters’ videos became some of the most watched material on its channels, even as fans debated whether the style suited a soccer team.
Jakšová is the second Ústi presenter to go viral for her physical attributes
Oulehla was far from the first man at Ústí whose eye contact became a subject of commentary.
In 2024, player David Černý was interviewed by Táňa Bystroňová, the presenter who preceded Jakšová as one of the club’s most recognizable faces.
Footage of their exchange spread beyond the Czech Republic as viewers watched to see whether Černý would glance at her revealing neckline. By then, Bystroňová’s appearance had become a major part of the attention surrounding Ústí’s videos.
Jakšová joined Ústí’s presenting team in early 2025 after Bystroňová left. She had not worked as a presenter before. Club management approached her directly, and she decided to try the role despite having to learn it as she went.
“I was happy and surprised at the same time,” she said of the offer. She has since interviewed players, coaches and supporters for Ústí’s social channels.
It wasn’t long before she developed her own following.
For instance, in a 2025 Ústecký deník reader poll of the club’s presenters, Jakšová came first with 1,629 votes. She said she wanted to find her own style rather than copy Bystroňová.
By June 2026, she acknowledged that the job had brought tons admirers and just as many critics.
“Cut the bloke some slack,” a viewer wrote
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