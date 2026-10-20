55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Australian cartoonist Chris Shorten finds humor in places most of us wouldn’t think to look. After previously entertaining Bored Panda readers with his clever single-panel comics, he’s back with another collection of witty cartoons filled with amusing observations, unexpected twists, and plenty of absurd situations.
His straightforward drawing style also helps bring these ideas to life. Without unnecessary details competing for attention, each panel focuses on what matters: the setup and the punchline. Sometimes, all it takes is a clever visual detail or a few carefully chosen words to make the joke work.
We’ve gathered another selection of his comics below, so scroll down to enjoy them, and don’t forget to let us know which ones made you laugh the most!
More info: Instagram | chrisshorten.com | middlesquiggle.substack.com
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