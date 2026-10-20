55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

by

Australian cartoonist Chris Shorten finds humor in places most of us wouldn’t think to look. After previously entertaining Bored Panda readers with his clever single-panel comics, he’s back with another collection of witty cartoons filled with amusing observations, unexpected twists, and plenty of absurd situations.

His straightforward drawing style also helps bring these ideas to life. Without unnecessary details competing for attention, each panel focuses on what matters: the setup and the punchline. Sometimes, all it takes is a clever visual detail or a few carefully chosen words to make the joke work.

We’ve gathered another selection of his comics below, so scroll down to enjoy them, and don’t forget to let us know which ones made you laugh the most!

More info: Instagram | chrisshorten.com | middlesquiggle.substack.com

#1

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

#2

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#3

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#4

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#5

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#6

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#7

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#8

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#9

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#10

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#11

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#12

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#13

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#14

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#15

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#16

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#17

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#18

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#19

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#20

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#21

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#22

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#23

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#24

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#25

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#26

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#27

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#28

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#29

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#30

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#31

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#32

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#33

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#34

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#35

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#36

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#37

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#38

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#39

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#40

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#41

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#42

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#43

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#44

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#45

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#46

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#47

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#48

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#49

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#50

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#51

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#52

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#53

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#54

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

#55

55 New Single-Panel Comics By Chris Shorten That Twist The Ordinary Into Brilliant Satire

Image source: chrisshorten

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Post Your “Not So Perfect” Pets That Are Perfect To You
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
What We Know About “Altered Carbon” Season 2 So Far
3 min read
Feb, 5, 2018
Cute Video Shows Dog Trying To Blend In Between Animal Sculptures
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
What Apple Cider Vinegar Got Wrong About Belle Gibson
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2025
Entire Bagel Shop Staff Quit After Manager Got Fired, Video Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
With My Black And White Photography I Try To Illustrate How Isolated We, As A Society, Have Become (20 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025