37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

We all have creativity inside us. It’s just that for some, it can be harder to access. The good news is that, much like becoming a gym person, you can become a creative person. All it takes is practice. And you don’t need to work on huge projects to get better either.
As a reminder that you can always make the ordinary extraordinary—whether it’s gardening or cooking food for your children—we put together a list of ideas that were brought to life by professionals, enthusiasts, and regular folks like us. Originality is alive and well!
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#1 Grandma Said “Wear It To Parties,” And Honestly, This Homemade Vest Deserves Its Own Invitation
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#2 When Your Gingerbread House Collapses… Turn It Into A Gingerbread Disaster Scene!
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#3 Turn A Wooden Barrel Into A Stunning Flower Planter With A Bubbling Fountain That Brings Your Garden To Life
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#4 Turning A Real Bush Into Popeye’s Spinach Can Is Honestly Pretty Clever — Whoever Painted This Understood The Assignment
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#5 This Is Such A Sweet Idea. Turning Hearing Aids Into Something Kids Can Feel Proud To Wear Is Pure Love And Creativity
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#6 Instead Of Replacing The Tile, They Added Googly Eyes And A Beak — And Now The Water Stain Is Officially A Baby Chick
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#7 A Simple Travel Jewelry Hack: Use Buttons To Keep Earring Pairs Together In Your Bag
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#8 Every Leaf Is A Shirt He Used To Wear. The Hawaiian One, The Soft Blue Floral, The Green Palm Print — All The Ones You Remember Him In
A piece of him you get to keep right there in the living room forever. ❤️ Drop a ❤️ if you have a keepsake from someone you’ve lost.
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#9 No More Juggling Eggs Or Dropping Half Your Haul On The Way Back
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#10 A Toy Jail Bin Is A Funny Chore Idea For Kids Who Leave Their Toys Out Around The House
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#11 An Old Wooden Headboard And Footboard Became A Charming Green Entryway Bench — Same Bones, Whole New Life
The kind of upcycle that makes you look at curbside furniture differently
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#12 This Frilled-Neck Lizard Pencil Sharpener Turns Pencil Shavings Into Part Of The Design
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#13 This Rain Garden Idea Is Actually So Clever
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#14 My Wife Knows Exactly What Happens When I’m Sent To The Grocery Store Alone
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#15 Whoever Made This Dog Costume Understood Exactly What It’s Like Living With A Gassy Pet
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#16 Now This Is What I Call A Statement Patio
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#17 Two Separate Beds Can Be Just As Fun—and Everyone Gets Their Own Cozy Space
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#18 This Handprint Horse Craft Is Such A Cute Idea For Kids Who Love Animals. Simple, Creative, And Perfect For A Rainy Afternoon
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#19 A Cozy Little Spot Close To Mom And Dad Can Make All The Difference On Those Nights When Kids Aren’t Feeling Their Best
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#20 A Cat Shredded This Couch Arm, So Instead Of Tossing It They Embroidered A Wildflower Garden Over The Tear
Now it looks custom-made. Save this for your next “ruined” furniture moment.
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#21 Leave Your Cat With Grandma For Too Long And Suddenly They Come Back Spoiled
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#22 Imagine Turning A Damaged Tree Into Something That Tells A Story For Generations
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#23 That Mom Didn’t Send Her To Crazy Hair Day. She Sent Her To Win It
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#24 A Custom Storytime Chair Big Enough For All The Kids Might Be One Of The Sweetest Dad Ideas Ever
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#25 Built A Wooden Skirt Around The Trampoline And Turned The Space Underneath Into A Kids’ Playhouse. Two Backyard Wins In One
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#26 Book Boats — The Classroom Idea That Makes Reading Feel Like An Adventure. Every Kid Gets Their Own Little World
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#27 Turn Trash Into Something Interactive… And People Actually Use It
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#28 She Turned Divorce Papers Into A Wedding Dress, And The Talent Is Unreal
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#29 An 11×7 Family Bed Would Solve A Whole Lot Around Here
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#30 This Is Actually Such A Clever Fix… And Way Better Than Throwing Clothes Away
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#31 Such A Creative Garden Idea — Painting Old Bricks To Look Like Books
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#32 This Is Such A Clever Way To Display Handmade Earrings At Craft Fairs
Just flip an umbrella upside down and hang them around the edges so customers can see everything at once.
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#33 Make A DIY Bird Feeder From A Glass Jar And Give Backyard Birds A Charming Place To Stop For A Snack
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#34 This Is The Kind Of Quiet Kindness That Doesn’t Make Headlines But Means Everything
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#35 That’s Real Love Right There
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#36 This Is Such A Clever Garden Hack
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#37 A Simple Litter Box Setup That Keeps Litter Off The Floor And Gives Cats A Cleaner, More Private Space
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