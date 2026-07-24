37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

by

We all have creativity inside us. It’s just that for some, it can be harder to access. The good news is that, much like becoming a gym person, you can become a creative person. All it takes is practice. And you don’t need to work on huge projects to get better either.

As a reminder that you can always make the ordinary extraordinary—whether it’s gardening or cooking food for your children—we put together a list of ideas that were brought to life by professionals, enthusiasts, and regular folks like us. Originality is alive and well!

More info: Instagram

#1 Grandma Said “Wear It To Parties,” And Honestly, This Homemade Vest Deserves Its Own Invitation

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

#2 When Your Gingerbread House Collapses… Turn It Into A Gingerbread Disaster Scene!

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#3 Turn A Wooden Barrel Into A Stunning Flower Planter With A Bubbling Fountain That Brings Your Garden To Life

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#4 Turning A Real Bush Into Popeye’s Spinach Can Is Honestly Pretty Clever — Whoever Painted This Understood The Assignment

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#5 This Is Such A Sweet Idea. Turning Hearing Aids Into Something Kids Can Feel Proud To Wear Is Pure Love And Creativity

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#6 Instead Of Replacing The Tile, They Added Googly Eyes And A Beak — And Now The Water Stain Is Officially A Baby Chick

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#7 A Simple Travel Jewelry Hack: Use Buttons To Keep Earring Pairs Together In Your Bag

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#8 Every Leaf Is A Shirt He Used To Wear. The Hawaiian One, The Soft Blue Floral, The Green Palm Print — All The Ones You Remember Him In

A piece of him you get to keep right there in the living room forever. ❤️ Drop a ❤️ if you have a keepsake from someone you’ve lost.

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#9 No More Juggling Eggs Or Dropping Half Your Haul On The Way Back

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#10 A Toy Jail Bin Is A Funny Chore Idea For Kids Who Leave Their Toys Out Around The House

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#11 An Old Wooden Headboard And Footboard Became A Charming Green Entryway Bench — Same Bones, Whole New Life

The kind of upcycle that makes you look at curbside furniture differently

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#12 This Frilled-Neck Lizard Pencil Sharpener Turns Pencil Shavings Into Part Of The Design

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#13 This Rain Garden Idea Is Actually So Clever

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#14 My Wife Knows Exactly What Happens When I’m Sent To The Grocery Store Alone

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#15 Whoever Made This Dog Costume Understood Exactly What It’s Like Living With A Gassy Pet

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#16 Now This Is What I Call A Statement Patio

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#17 Two Separate Beds Can Be Just As Fun—and Everyone Gets Their Own Cozy Space

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#18 This Handprint Horse Craft Is Such A Cute Idea For Kids Who Love Animals. Simple, Creative, And Perfect For A Rainy Afternoon

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#19 A Cozy Little Spot Close To Mom And Dad Can Make All The Difference On Those Nights When Kids Aren’t Feeling Their Best

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#20 A Cat Shredded This Couch Arm, So Instead Of Tossing It They Embroidered A Wildflower Garden Over The Tear

Now it looks custom-made. Save this for your next “ruined” furniture moment.

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#21 Leave Your Cat With Grandma For Too Long And Suddenly They Come Back Spoiled

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#22 Imagine Turning A Damaged Tree Into Something That Tells A Story For Generations

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#23 That Mom Didn’t Send Her To Crazy Hair Day. She Sent Her To Win It

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#24 A Custom Storytime Chair Big Enough For All The Kids Might Be One Of The Sweetest Dad Ideas Ever

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#25 Built A Wooden Skirt Around The Trampoline And Turned The Space Underneath Into A Kids’ Playhouse. Two Backyard Wins In One

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#26 Book Boats — The Classroom Idea That Makes Reading Feel Like An Adventure. Every Kid Gets Their Own Little World

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#27 Turn Trash Into Something Interactive… And People Actually Use It

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#28 She Turned Divorce Papers Into A Wedding Dress, And The Talent Is Unreal

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#29 An 11×7 Family Bed Would Solve A Whole Lot Around Here

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#30 This Is Actually Such A Clever Fix… And Way Better Than Throwing Clothes Away

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#31 Such A Creative Garden Idea — Painting Old Bricks To Look Like Books

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#32 This Is Such A Clever Way To Display Handmade Earrings At Craft Fairs

Just flip an umbrella upside down and hang them around the edges so customers can see everything at once.

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#33 Make A DIY Bird Feeder From A Glass Jar And Give Backyard Birds A Charming Place To Stop For A Snack

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#34 This Is The Kind Of Quiet Kindness That Doesn’t Make Headlines But Means Everything

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#35 That’s Real Love Right There

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#36 This Is Such A Clever Garden Hack

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

#37 A Simple Litter Box Setup That Keeps Litter Off The Floor And Gives Cats A Cleaner, More Private Space

37 Craft Projects That Are So Clever, You Might Want To Try Them Yourself (New Pics)

Image source: craftyfun_com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
George Clooney: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 12, 2026
Daily Guess The Timeline Game #071 (Jun 02, 2026)
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2026
Restaurant Customer Pranks A ‘Karen’ Who Threatened Him With Legal Action After Mistaking Him For A Waiter
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
10 Shows That Have Ended That You Need to Watch
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2016
Grandparents Kick Young Family Out For Refusing To Leave Their Toddler Behind For Medical School
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2026
Neil Patrick Harris And His Family Just Won Halloween After Revealing Their 2023 Costumes
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025