“Stranger Things” Recreates 70s And 80s Horror Movie Posters, And The Result Is Amazing

As the much-anticipated second season of Stranger Things is nearing, Netflix continues promoting it. This time, however, they have really outdone themselves. The company unveiled a set of cool movie posters, paying tribute to some of the classic horror films from the ’70s and ’80s, and it’s an amazing nostalgic delight.

The famous paranormal series that received eighteen 69th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations returns October 27. If you haven’t watched the first season yet, there’s still time to catch up. Until then, scroll down to enjoy the beautiful fan art horror movie posters in the style of Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws,’ Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien,’ and other classics that heavily influenced the events and atmosphere in both Hawkins and the Upside Down. Which of these cool posters did you like the most? Tell us in the comments!

More info: Twitter (h/t dyt)

#1 Jaws, 1975

&#8220;Stranger Things&#8221; Recreates 70s And 80s Horror Movie Posters, And The Result Is Amazing

Image source: Stranger Things

#2 A Nightmare On Elm Street, 1984

&#8220;Stranger Things&#8221; Recreates 70s And 80s Horror Movie Posters, And The Result Is Amazing

Image source: Stranger Things

#3 Firestarter, 1984

&#8220;Stranger Things&#8221; Recreates 70s And 80s Horror Movie Posters, And The Result Is Amazing

Image source: Stranger Things

#4 Stand By Me, 1986

&#8220;Stranger Things&#8221; Recreates 70s And 80s Horror Movie Posters, And The Result Is Amazing

Image source: Stranger Things

#5 Alien, 1979

&#8220;Stranger Things&#8221; Recreates 70s And 80s Horror Movie Posters, And The Result Is Amazing

Image source: Stranger Things

#6 The Evil Dead, 1981

&#8220;Stranger Things&#8221; Recreates 70s And 80s Horror Movie Posters, And The Result Is Amazing

Image source: Stranger Things

#7 The Running Man, 1987

&#8220;Stranger Things&#8221; Recreates 70s And 80s Horror Movie Posters, And The Result Is Amazing

Image source: Stranger Things

