Declassified CIA Report Reveals A Psychic”Went” To Mars A Million Years Ago And Saw A City Getting Destroyed

Space is so vast that no matter how much our technology advances, we will never uncover all its mysteries. Forget space; even our own solar system is an enigma. All we can do is make movies about astronauts surviving on planets, like Project Hail Mary or The Martian.
Speaking of Mars, a former CIA psychic spy claimed he “visited” an ancient city on Mars that existed over 1 million years ago. What he saw there utterly shocked him. Surprisingly, others also “saw” the same thing decades later. Scroll down to find out what they say about this ancient civilization.
A man recently claimed he witnessed an apocalyptic “vision” from ancient Mars
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Recently, a person named Brady came under the spotlight for being able to practice astral projection. Apparently, his consciousness can leave his body and travel elsewhere. One of his visions was of a civilized Mars from many years ago. More shocking, though, was that he saw this civilization end because of an apocalyptic blue wave.
“Everyone suddenly panicked; most looked up, others ran. There were screams and panic echoing off the side of buildings; I stared up and pierced my eyes through the bright daylight, and there was a celestial body hurling towards the planet. It was circular in shape, profoundly large; I felt a sigh of desperation and acceptance of fate,” he told the Daily Mail.
Brady recalled that this giant wave swept the whole civilization away. Well, he’s not the only one who “saw” such similar events unfold on the red planet. One of the most famous dates back to 1984 and involves former US Army intelligence officer Joe McMoneagle. He had participated in a controversial remote-viewing program carried out by the CIA.
It started in the 1970s and 80s, when the CIA trained people as “remote viewers” to gather information from different places and people. Joe McMoneagle was the best one they had. He accurately identified a new type of submarine in 1979, built at a Soviet top-secret facility.
A CIA psychic spy “saw” something similar in a 1984 experiment where he also visited the Martian civilization a million years ago
In the 1984 experiment, McMoneagle was given an envelope before his interview that had this information: “The Planet Mars. Time of interest approximately one million BC.” Interestingly, though, he was just asked to focus on the given coordinates, “40.89 degrees north, 9.55 degrees west,” and had no clue they were from Mars.
Following the instructions, he “visited” Cydonia Mensae, the famous “Face on Mars” site. The declassified report revealed that he saw an oblique view of a pyramid or pyramid-like form that was very high and yellowish, okra-colored. Apart from the pyramids, he also saw carved canyons and obelisk-like structures.
He also claimed to witness the alien race’s demise. “I’m seeing… it’s like a perception of a shadow of people, very tall… thin. It’s only a shadow. It’s as if they were there and they’re not, not there anymore,” McMoneagle stated. Moreover, the dust storms and atmospheric breakdowns in his descriptions suggest that the Martians might have been preparing to move to another world to survive.
Like McMoneagle, Brady also experienced a similar vision of Mars and almost became obsessed with returning to it. Before the city fell, he claimed that it resembled Dubai. “However, the atmosphere and environment seemed to look like England on a summer’s day. Where I was, it was bustling, vibrant, and active with people everywhere. Everyone was around six to seven feet tall, really slim, with pale, white, bluish skin tone,” he continued.
RDNE Stock project / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Others have also “seen” a similar downfall of this ancient Martian race
His description of “tall and thin” people was eerily similar to McMoneagle’s. Here’s where it gets more interesting, because there’s another remote viewer who provided additional details about this Martian race.
Courtney Brown is an associate professor of political science at Emory University. He has conducted multiple experiments with remote viewers examining the Mars surface. In fact, he has published books about his own vision, Cosmic Voyage and Cosmic Explorers. He claimed that the ancient Martians had “prominent eyes and delicate bone structure.”
“At its peak, Martian society compared technologically to that of ancient Egypt. They were people who lived under harsh conditions. But they could feed their families, live in towns, and participate in community life. Martian society experienced some major catastrophe,” he noted. While he emphasized this apocalypse, Brown believed that some Martians survived in the solar system.
Ancient Mars has long intrigued scientists. Research suggests that rivers, lakes, and seas once covered Mars billions of years ago. Alberto Fairen, an astrobiologist at the Center of Astrobiology in Spain and Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, explains, “The surface of Mars today is extremely dry, but there are lots of clues pointing to a much wetter past.”
He continued, “Evidence for past water may be the clue to follow to find extinct life on Mars, and if some of that water still persists on Mars today, then for sure the prospects to find extant life go up.”
However, no evidence has ever been found to prove that an ancient civilization existed. That hasn’t stopped theorists from far and wide from trying to uncover its mysteries. What about you? Does this planet fascinate you as well? Do you believe it was home to an ancient civilization? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Netizens were critical of these “visions” about ancient Mars
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