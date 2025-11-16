143 Christmas Movie Trivia Questions To Ask Under The Christmas Tree

A movie marathon is an almost indispensable part of the holiday season. What could be better than gathering on the couch in cozy ugly Christmas sweaters, destroying the snacks, and watching movie after movie? Of course, since it’s Christmas and you are doing all the Christmas-related things throughout December, it has to be Christmas movies as well.
And… this is where the trouble begins. Which movies can be rightfully considered Christmas movies? Everything seems to be pretty clear with Home Alone, Santa Clause, or How the Grinch Stole Christmas, but what about Die Hard?! The debate on whether this undying 90s classic is or is not a Christmas movie has divided people and caused blood feuds.
So, before your movie marathon turns into another loud argument, we suggest a different pastime you can organize with your family and friends. A good movie trivia game is something everyone will enjoy, even if you are not a big movie buff. But since it’s the holidays, instead of asking general movie trivia questions, go ahead and prepare Christmas movie trivia questions.
If you like a fun trivia game, be it Christmas trivia or film trivia, you will enjoy the holiday movie trivia questions we prepared for you in this article. Don’t forget to let us know how many you scored in the game!
#1
What is the name of the comedian who plays the Grinch?
#2
What is the best-selling Christmas movie of all time?
#3
In Frosty the Snowman, what is the name of the magician?
#4
What are the names of the two men who plan to rob the McCallister house?
#5
What Christmas song has appeared the most in movies, according to its IMDB credits?
#6
What causes the McCallisters to lose power?
#7
How much did John Candy make for his appearance in “Home Alone”?
#8
In Elf, what is considered the first rule of The Code of Elves?
#9
What is the name of the tune sung by Kermit the Frog on Christmas Eve in The Muppet Christmas Carol?
#10
Who wrote, “Home Alone”?
#11
How much money did “Home Alone” make on its opening weekend?
#12
What is the nickname of the pair of burglars that tries to break into the McCallisters’ home?
#13
Who does Old Man Marley reunite with at the end of the movie?
#14
The Grinch’s costume was made of what kind of animal hair?
#15
What did Buzz call Old Man Marley?
#16
What insect does Kevin scare Marv with?
#17
What are the names of the two main characters in ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’?
#18
In what year was the movie ‘Last Christmas’ released?
#19
What year did the original Miracle on 34th Street release?
#20
Which department store stocks the Christmas gift that Ralphie wants in A Christmas Story? Bonus: What is the name of the item?
#21
Who is put on trial in Miracle on 34th Street?
#22
In the Original How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), what gift does Cindy Lou give Max?
#23
The 2009 animated version of A Christmas Carol features which well-known actor as Ebenezer Scrooge?
#24
What song does Jovie sing in Elf in order to increase the Christmas spirit and ultimately save Santa?
#25
Which Christmas song plays during the end credits of Die Hard?
#26
In Home Alone 2, which song is playing as Kevin arrives in New York?
#27
Who directed It’s a Wonderful Life?
#28
How much money did the movie “Elf” gross at the box office?
#29
Who was originally cast as Gimbel’s grumpy manager (Faizon Love)?
#30
Where was the iconic scene at the end of “Elf” where cast members sing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” filmed?
#31
What are Buddy the Elf’s four food groups?
#32
What is the name of Gus Polinksi’s (John Candy) polka band?
#33
“Home Alone” was filmed at an abandoned school in which city and state?
#34
What was the initial budget for “Home Alone”?
#35
What is interesting about the “Home Alone” set?
#36
Who wrote the music score for “Home Alone”?
#37
How many siblings does Kevin have?
#38
How is Kevin punished after getting into a fight with his older brother Buzz?
#39
Why does Santa’s sleigh crash in Central Park?
#40
What’s the name of Clark’s boss?
#41
Which magazine is Clark trying to read with sticky fingers in bed?
#42
Who plays Rusty in this film?
#43
What’s the name of the mountain the Grinch lives on?
#44
What’s the name of the Grinch’s dog?
#45
Who directed How the Grinch Stole Christmas?
#46
What is Kevin’s cousin Fuller known to do at the night?
#47
The night before the McCallister family trip, they order pizza from what outlet?
#48
What precious item did Harry lose in the McCallister house?
#49
What does Kevin run out of from the convenience store?
#50
How old was Macaulay Culkin in the film?
#51
What do Harry and Marv introduce themselves as at the doorstep?
#52
Who finds Harry’s gold tooth?
#53
Who directed Disney’s 2009 animated version of ‘A Christmas Carol’?
#54
What are the names of Santa Claus’s two sons in the movie ‘Arthur Christmas’?
#55
How did the Grinch come to Whoville?
#56
Who voiced the Grinch in ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ (1966)?
#57
In the movie ‘Elf’, how does Buddy get to the North Pole?
#58
How many movies were released in the ‘Santa Clause’ franchise?
#59
What is the name of the movie that Kevin watches in the movie ‘Home Alone’?
#60
What year did ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ come out?
#61
Which funny and heartwarming Christmas movie can be described using the words spaghetti, snowball, and mailroom?
#62
What object does George promise to give Mary in It’s a Wonderful Life?
#63
Which network first aired the classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in 1964?
#64
Where does the 1942 film Holiday Inn take place?
#65
In the 2004 film Christmas with the Kranks, which two well-known actors play the leads?
#66
How much money does Buddy Hall win by selling a car-lot owner one of his own cars in Deck the Halls?
#67
In the 2008 movie Four Christmases, starring Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn, where does the main couple get trapped during their travels?
#68
In The Polar Express, who can hear the bell ring?
#69
Who is the villain in The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause?
#70
What was the name of Santa’s super-sled engine in Elf?
#71
Which two songs does everyone sing together at the end of It’s a Wonderful Life?
#72
What song does Buddy join in to sing with Jovie while she’s in the shower in Elf?
#73
In the song “Frosty the Snowman” what item brought Frosty to life?
#74
In what movie did Bing Crosby’s best-selling single “White Christmas” first appear?
#75
Prior to “Elf,” director Jon Favreau had only directed one feature film. What was it?
#76
Who was originally suggested to play Buddy the Elf’s father (James Caan)?
#77
What notable scene in “Elf” wasn’t scripted?
#78
What did James Caan jokingly request to be called on the set of the movie?
#79
Where were a majority of the interior shots of “Elf” filmed, including the Hobb’s apartment, the orphanage, and Greenway Press?
#80
Where is the McCallister family traveling to for Christmas?
#81
What is Kevin’s older brother’s name?
#82
Which studio ultimately made “Home Alone”?
#83
How did Buddy get to the North Pole as a baby?
#84
What is the name of Buddy’s half-brother?
#85
Which toy does Buddy not like?
#86
What is the name of Buddy’s love interest?
#87
What building does Buddy’s father work in?
#88
Which city do the Griswolds live near?
#89
What does Clark forget to bring when the family goes to cut their own Christmas tree?
#90
Clark wears a navy blue baseball cap that represents which NFL team?
#91
Who tosses a match in the storm drain, causing an explosion?
#92
What time is the Grinch set to have dinner with himself (and he can’t cancel it again)?
#93
Which actress plays Cindy Lou Who?
#94
What is the name of the girl the Grinch had a childhood crush on?
#95
What is the mayor of Whoville’s name?
#96
Macaulay Culkin has a brother named Kieran, who plays which role in the film?
#97
Who and how old was Kevin’s stunt double?
#98
What is written on the van that Marv and Harry use?
#99
‘Miracle on 34th Street’ is set in which US city?
#100
In ‘The Santa Clause’, what was Scott’s job before he became Santa?
#101
According to Buddy the Elf, how many main food groups do elves have?
#102
What is the name of the town in ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’?
#103
Who plays Scrooge in ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’?
#104
What animal is the main character in the ‘Santa Paws’ film series?
#105
How many ghosts show up in ‘A Christmas Carol’?
#106
In the movie ‘Elf’, was is the first rule of the Code of Elves?
#107
What is the name of the last ghost that visits Scrooge in ‘A Christmas Carol’?
#108
What were the people called who took care of the young Grinch?
#109
What is the name of the character played by Tim Allen in the movie ‘The Santa Clause’?
#110
What character does Jesse Metcalfe play in the movie ‘Christmas Next Door’?
#111
What are the sisters’ names in the movie ‘White Christmas’?
#112
In which movie do two characters who hate Christmas decide to act like a couple?
#113
In ‘The Polar Express’, which letters does the conductor punch into Hero Girl’s ticket?
#114
What 2003 Christmas movie starred Billy Bob Thornton as a department store robber disguised as Santa Claus?
#115
What movie from Tim Burton is a blend of Halloween and Christmas?
#116
What 1983 movie is about a boy who wanted a Red Rider BB Gun for Christmas?
#117
In ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’, what kind of animal do the Griswolds find living in the Christmas tree?
#118
In 1988, Ernest made a Christmas movie where he helped Santa find a successor. What is the movie called?
#119
What did the Mayor try to give Martha Mae Who, so that she would marry him?
#120
Which Cheers actor provided the narration for the Disney movie, “Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas”?
#121
Which Cheers actor narrated several Disney Christmas classics, including Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas and Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas?
#122
What is the name of Ralphie’s father in A Christmas Story?
#123
Who is the antagonist of A Christmas Carol?
#124
Which character does Bing Crosby portray in White Christmas?
#125
What are the names of the neighbors in Christmas Vacation?
#126
What is the full name of George Bailey’s guardian angel in It’s a Wonderful Life?
#127
What notable actor plays the voice of the conductor in The Polar Express?
#128
What song does Judy Garland sing in Meet Me in St. Louis?
#129
Which character in “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is Buddy the Elf’s green costume modeled after?
#130
Who was originally suggested to play the role of Jovie (Zooey Deschanel)?
#131
What’s the name of the Kenosha Kickers big “hit”?
#132
Which city does Buddy travel to find his dad?
#133
Which department store does Buddy get a job at?
#134
Instead of cash, what does Clark’s boss give him as a Christmas bonus?
#135
Who plays cousin Eddie?
#136
What are the names of Clark’s two kids in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation?
#137
Which action actor starred in ‘Jingle All The Way’?
#138
Which comedy actor played Fred Claus?
#139
What did Santa gift the boy in ‘The Polar Express’?
#140
What did the little lady played by Natalie Wood want for Christmas in “Miracle on 34th Street”?
#141
What is the name of the mean old codger Lionel Barrymore plays in “It’s a Wonderful Life”?
#142
In which movie does Billy Bob Thornton appear as a not-so-savory Santa Claus impersonator?
#143
In which 2003 Christmas romantic comedy does the character Natalie fall in love with the British prime minister, played by Hugh Grant?
