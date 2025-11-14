We Dress Our Kid Up In 12 Christmas Costumes

This year, instead of just decorating the house, we decided to also dress-up our one-year-old son, Jack, as 12 iconic Characters from classic Christmas movies and specials. After weeks of crafting, costuming, and photography, we think that the adorable results speak for themselves.
Jack was an unwitting star of a previous viral post covered by Bored Panda, playing the baby bump in our Alien Maternity Chestburster photoshoot last Halloween.
I also wrote a poem to go along with these latest photos.
On the 12th Cosplay of Christmas, my parents transformed me…
Into good old Cousin Eddie,
Kevin, battle-ready,
Buddy, no cheer lacking,
Billy, Mogwai packing,
Charlie Brown tree choosing,
Willie Stokes a-boozing,
Turboman protecting,
Yukon a-prospecting.
Clark, whose house is shining,
Mark and his love signing,
John, so tough but funny,
And-Ralphie-as-a-Pink-Bunny!
Merry Christmas!
#1 “Yippee Ki Yay, Mother Sucker!”
#2 “I Think Maybe It Just Needs A Little Love”
#3 “It’s A Pink Nightmare!”
#4 “It’s Turbo Time!”
#5 “Buddy The Elf, What’s Your Favorite Color?”
#6 “What Were Those 3 Rules Again?”
#7 “Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animal!”
#8 “Diaper’s Full, Clark”
#9 “Looking For A Peppermint Mine”
#10 “Because At Christmas You Tell The Truth”
#11 “Next! This Is Not The DMV!”
#12 “Ha Ha! I Did It!”
