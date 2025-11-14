We Dress Our Kid Up In 12 Christmas Costumes

This year, instead of just decorating the house, we decided to also dress-up our one-year-old son, Jack, as 12 iconic Characters from classic Christmas movies and specials. After weeks of crafting, costuming, and photography, we think that the adorable results speak for themselves.

Jack was an unwitting star of a previous viral post covered by Bored Panda, playing the baby bump in our Alien Maternity Chestburster photoshoot last Halloween.

I also wrote a poem to go along with these latest photos.

On the 12th Cosplay of Christmas, my parents transformed me…

Into good old Cousin Eddie,

Kevin, battle-ready,

Buddy, no cheer lacking,

Billy, Mogwai packing,

Charlie Brown tree choosing,

Willie Stokes a-boozing,

Turboman protecting,

Yukon a-prospecting.

Clark, whose house is shining,

Mark and his love signing,

John, so tough but funny,

And-Ralphie-as-a-Pink-Bunny!

You can find a link to the original post on Facebook below!

Merry Christmas!

#1 “Yippee Ki Yay, Mother Sucker!”

We Dress Our Kid Up In 12 Christmas Costumes

#2 “I Think Maybe It Just Needs A Little Love”

We Dress Our Kid Up In 12 Christmas Costumes

#3 “It’s A Pink Nightmare!”

We Dress Our Kid Up In 12 Christmas Costumes

#4 “It’s Turbo Time!”

We Dress Our Kid Up In 12 Christmas Costumes

#5 “Buddy The Elf, What’s Your Favorite Color?”

We Dress Our Kid Up In 12 Christmas Costumes

#6 “What Were Those 3 Rules Again?”

We Dress Our Kid Up In 12 Christmas Costumes

#7 “Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animal!”

We Dress Our Kid Up In 12 Christmas Costumes

#8 “Diaper’s Full, Clark”

We Dress Our Kid Up In 12 Christmas Costumes

#9 “Looking For A Peppermint Mine”

We Dress Our Kid Up In 12 Christmas Costumes

#10 “Because At Christmas You Tell The Truth”

We Dress Our Kid Up In 12 Christmas Costumes

#11 “Next! This Is Not The DMV!”

We Dress Our Kid Up In 12 Christmas Costumes

#12 “Ha Ha! I Did It!”

We Dress Our Kid Up In 12 Christmas Costumes

