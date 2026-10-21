Worrying Theories After Christina Applegate Reveals Misdiagnosis As Fans Compare Her To Other Female Stars

Christina Applegate’s recent confession about her multiple sclerosis (MS) misdiagnosis after six years has triggered some wild internet conspiracy theories.
Several social media users are trying to play medical detective and explain what is really happening to the actress’s body as she is left searching for answers.
On Tuesday, October 20, the 54-year-old star tearfully revealed that doctors had determined she does not actually have MS.
One suspicious netizen reacted, “Who knew putting unnatural substances in your body was problematic! [It] does trigger the immune response. It makes sense.”
Following Christina Applegate’s recent MS misdiagnosis revelation, fans share wild theories on social media
Following Christina’s emotional revelation about the misdiagnosis that affected her health and her career, social media has erupted with wild online theories.
Several netizens have flooded X with viral posts attempting to tie her health battle to other high-profile women who have faced severe medical struggles in recent times.
One of the most prominent claims made online was Breast Implant Illness (BII).
One widely circulated post argued, “Christina Applegate, Selma Blair, and Yolanda Hadid, all have been very ill for a long time, have one thing in common: breast implants. They’re designed for 10-year wear at best.”
The same user added, “Free floating silicone reacts with, and leaks into tissue and the bloodstream, mysterious ailments show up as MS, Hashimoto’s, Lyme, fibromyalgia.”
Theorists claimed that silent silicone leaks mimic or trigger neurological conditions.
Reality star Yolanda Hadid famously underwent explantation surgery after a ruptured implant, which she said exacerbated her chronic Lyme disease.
However, Selma Blair has never had breast implants and has lived openly with a confirmed MS diagnosis for years.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acknowledges that thousands of patients report systemic symptoms, such as fatigue and joint pain, that they attribute to implants, prompting the agency to require a boxed warning.
Netizens argue everything from Breast Implant Illness (BII) to a long-term vegan diet destroyed Christina’s nervous system
However, major health agencies have found no definitive link establishing that implants cause classic autoimmune diseases like MS.
Another strange theory used Applegate’s long-standing plant-based lifestyle to argue that her severe neurological decline was entirely self-inflicted.
One commentator claimed, “It turns out that Christina Applegate doesn’t have MS. She was misdiagnosed. MS breaks down myelin… Applegate has been a near-vegan for decades…”
“In other words, she consumes no saturated fat. And what is one of the primary dietary substances that is absolutely necessary for healthy nerves and myelin? Saturated fat!”
The person even claimed that switching diets could cure her in six months.
However, nutritional and biochemical science completely dismantles this claim.
Plant-based foods contain varying amounts of saturated fats, and more importantly, the human body can produce its own cholesterol and certain lipids through processes such as de novo lipogenesis, while the brain can synthesize many of the lipids it needs locally.
Saturated fat is not an essential dietary nutrient that must be ingested directly for myelin maintenance.
The original poster may have confused this with a severe vitamin B12 deficiency, which can damage myelin and produce neurological symptoms that resemble MS.
One of the viral claims, the Long COVID theory, is actually rooted in real medical science
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
However, routine blood tests during Christina’s initial evaluation may have detected a B12 deficiency.
Some netizens, who identified themselves as members of the medical community, criticized other doctors while blaming breast implants and Lyme disease for the misdiagnosis.
Prominent health commentator Erin Elizabeth posted on her X account, “Breaking news! As I told you just after Christina Applegate’s diagnosis here publicly on X, I did not believe that she had multiple sclerosis, and now she finds out from a team of the top medical doctors she never did.”
Erin added, “She has breast implants, and I believe she has Lyme disease.”
While neurological Lyme disease can sometimes cause symptoms and brain MRI abnormalities that resemble those associated with MS, distinguishing between the two conditions requires careful clinical evaluation and appropriate testing.
In some cases, Lyme neuroborreliosis, caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, can affect the central nervous system, leading to symptoms such as numbness and cognitive difficulties, as well as MRI abnormalities that may overlap with those seen in MS.
Because of this overlap, doctors may consider Lyme disease testing when evaluating patients for MS, particularly when their symptoms, medical history, or test results suggest a possible infection.
However, testing requirements depend on the clinical presentation, and Lyme disease screening is not universally mandatory before an MS diagnosis.
MS can be challenging to diagnose because no single test definitively confirms the condition in every case.
Despite her misdiagnosis, Christina said her symptoms have worsened as she launched a new medical investigation
Instead, doctors assess symptoms, neurological exams, MRI findings, and other tests to establish a diagnosis and rule out other causes.
Amid the wave of internet speculation, some online discussions highlighted a legitimate medical challenge: the overlap between neurological symptoms associated with Long COVID and MS.
One X user described their own experience, writing, “I got sick w COVID Feb 2020 & stayed sick, in 2021 my neurologist said certain that I had MS on top of Long COVID- turns out it wasn’t MS. We need biomarkers so people can get properly diagnosed and real treatments.”
Long COVID can involve persistent neurological symptoms, and research has documented white-matter abnormalities on brain MRIs in some affected patients.
However, these findings are not necessarily identical to MS lesions, and MRI abnormalities alone cannot establish either diagnosis.
This diagnostic uncertainty underscores the need for more reliable biomarkers that could help doctors distinguish between conditions with overlapping symptoms.
Christina has said that losing her MS diagnosis did not bring physical relief, and she still needs a wheelchair for medical appointments as her symptoms have worsened.
During an appearance on her podcast MeSsy on Tuesday, she said, “You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of a sudden I’m better. I haven’t gotten better, Jamie! If anything, I’ve gotten worse.”
Applegate is now reportedly preparing to work with her medical team on an extensive investigation into her health history, reviewing records dating back to 2021 to understand what led to her original diagnosis.
“Wild if that’s what Christina Applegate was suffering from all along, but her symptoms seem way more severe,” wrote one netizen
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