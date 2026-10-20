Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor’s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

by

Halloween brings candy, costumes, and spooky decorations, but not everyone enjoys the fright-filled festivities.

Colin Stroud, an Ohio father of two, made that abundantly clear in a lengthy LinkedIn post published on October 16, sharing his grievances about his neighbor’s seasonal display.

Yet amid his complaints, he pointed to an unexpected “bright side,” claiming the ordeal brought his children closer to God.

His unusual reasoning quickly drew sarcastic reactions on social media, with one user remarking, “I eye-rolled so hard I caught a glimpse of my own spine.”

A Christian dad’s furious rant about neighbor’s decoration took a bizarre religious turn

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

Linkedin/Colin Stroud

Stroud opened his LinkedIn post with a blunt declaration: “I hate Halloween.”

He then explained that he was struggling to tell his “2 sensitive girls” why a nearby house had “a 14 ft tall demon with a bloody axe” in its front yard.

The display, he claimed, had turned their neighborhood walks into encounters with “literally the forces of hell.”

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor’s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

Linkedin/Colin Stroud

Stroud recalled that Halloween decorations had not been this frightening when he was a child, between 2005 and 2012.

“I cannot comprehend why anyone puts this garbage outside their house,” he went on to fume, adding, “if this is you please know there is a little 4 year old girl in your neighborhood who cannot sleep because of what she saw in your yard.”

Then came the unexpected positive he took away from the experience.

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

Linkedin/Colin Stroud

“On the bright side, it’s been a great faith activation for the kids,” he said.

“My four year old is walking up to skeletons screaming, ‘I am a daughter of god & princess of heaven! Darkness cannot touch me! I am covered by the Blood of Jesus.’”

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

Fuzzy_Reasoning

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

Netizens, however, were not convinced by Stroud’s account.

“His addendum of his daughter running up and screaming at skeletons there seems fake as hell,” one person commented.

“His kids sound made up,” another added.

Those who believed him, meanwhile, questioned whether his own parenting had contributed to his daughter’s reaction.

People accused Stroud of imposing extreme religious beliefs on his children

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

Linkedin/Colin Stroud

“This is the bright side?!?” a perplexed X user asked while sharing a screenshot of Stroud’s account of his daughter screaming at a Halloween decoration.

The girl’s reaction was soon labeled “religious psychosis,” with some commenters suggesting that her father was responsible for her distress.

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

Unsplash

“Christians hate Halloween because they think it is the devil’s holiday. This is what he must be teaching his kids,” one user speculated.

“Christian conservatives, we gotta get one thing clear. You can do what you want but you gotta stop demanding everyone else to change,” a second argued.

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

Zephyrnix_

A third commenter suggested that Stroud’s four-year-old shouting biblical declarations at a plastic skeleton reflected an imagination being “possessed.” 

Another urged Stroud and like-minded parents to “stop indoctrinating children into religion” if they did not want them to “have nightmares over decorations.”

Stroud, however, also received support from some social media users.

Several parents related to Stroud’s situation, sharing their own experiences with their kids

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

Facebook

In a follow-up to his original LinkedIn post, Stroud claimed he had lost “a lot” of followers after sharing his story. He added that the backlash had led him to conclude there were “more people” than he had expected with “14ft tall things in their yard.”

Andie Schneider, who works in relationship development, responded by writing, “take it as a compliment.”

Another supporter shared that her toddler was also frightened by Halloween decorations.

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

Unsplash

“I think normalizing and celebrating stuff like this is very dangerous,” she said, adding, “my son is only 2 but I can see the look in his eyes that he doesn’t like it and isn’t sure why.”

She explained that she used these moments to remind him that “he is God’s brave boy.”

A third commenter, meanwhile, said that despite disliking homeowners’ associations, this was the one situation in which they believed such organizations should exist.

“Rule 1: no demons, 20 ft tall skeletons, etc. Rule 2: no inflatables ever.”

Stroud’s post about giant, scary Halloween decorations came just days after a woman was caught stealing similar installations

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

Breaking911

The community of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, witnessed a bizarre caper on Wednesday, October 14, when a woman allegedly attempted to steal $600 worth of Halloween decorations from Home Depot.

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

FOX2Detroit

The haul reportedly included two 12-foot skeletons packed in oversized cardboard boxes, which she allegedly dumped in nearby bushes, possibly intending to retrieve them later.

Fortunately for the retail giant, a local police drone captured the incident in real time and alerted officers, who made an on-the-spot arrest.

The footage quickly went viral, with netizens turning the unusual incident into a target of mockery.

“She’ll now get a free prisoner’s costume,” one person joked.

“He’s unable to explain to his four-year-old daughter that a Halloween decoration is not real,” a netizen said about Stroud

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

RightWingCope

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

Fish_Flakes546

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

JParrotberg

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

NadaKaupas

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

rdaex1

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

Squish43172398

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

dickkoriandr

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

666tody666

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

KevinWroteABook

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

coreyward

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

jkcraw

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

bowtiedbeyonce

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

aliceperon

Christian Man Has Bizarre Meltdown After Neighbor&#8217;s Halloween Decoration Scares Toddler

Little_Sybarite

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Man’s Favorite Thing Is Parades, And Guess What The Whole Town Did For His 21st Birthday
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Richard Madden: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2026
These 30 People Discovered Scandalous Family Secrets After Taking A DNA Test
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Cats Are The Best Subjects To Photograph And I Will Show You Why
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
American Horror Story Is Going Back to The 80s
3 min read
Jul, 16, 2019
The Toy Zone Asked Designers To Create Nostalgic Happy Meal Toys From Iconic ’80s Movies, And They Delivered
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025