Chrissie Hynde: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Chrissie Hynde
September 7, 1951
Akron, Ohio, US
75 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Chrissie Hynde?
Christine Ellen Hynde is an American-British singer and songwriter known for her influential punk and new wave rock style. She founded The Pretenders, a band that became a hallmark of the 1980s music scene.
Her breakout moment arrived with The Pretenders’ 1980 self-titled debut album, featuring the global hit “Brass in Pocket,” which topped UK charts. Her distinctive voice and fierce stage presence captivated audiences.
Early Life and Education
Chrissie Hynde grew up in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of a Yellow Pages manager and a part-time secretary. She was immersed in rock and roll, finding solace and excitement in concerts.
She attended Firestone High School and later Kent State University’s Art School, where she participated in the band Sat. Sun. Mat. before moving to London to pursue her musical ambitions.
Notable Relationships
Chrissie Hynde’s high-profile romances include a relationship with Ray Davies of The Kinks, with whom she had a daughter, Natalie Rae, born in 1983.
She later married Jim Kerr, lead singer of Simple Minds, in 1984, sharing a daughter, Yasmin, born in 1985, before their divorce in 1990. Hynde was also married to artist Lucho Brieva from 1997 to 2002.
Career Highlights
Chrissie Hynde cemented her legacy as the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter for The Pretenders, a band she formed in 1978. Their 1980 debut album, The Pretenders, delivered the chart-topping single “Brass in Pocket,” propelling them to international fame.
The Pretenders, under her constant leadership, continued to release acclaimed albums like Learning to Crawl and Hate for Sale. Hynde was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005, recognizing her enduring impact on rock music.
Signature Quote
“I was never too interested in high school. I mean, I never went to a dance, I never went out on a date, I never went steady. It became pretty awful for me. Except, of course, I could go see bands, and that was the kick.”
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