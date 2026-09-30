“Are You As Well-Spoken As You Think?”: Match These 20 English Idioms To Their Real Meanings To Prove It

We hear English idioms everywhere: in casual chats, books, TV shows, and songs. But do you actually know what people mean when they tell you to “cut some slack” or say something “goes against the grain”?
This quiz is all about testing your grasp of real-world English expressions. Each question gives you a classic idiom and asks for its true meaning. Some are total giveaways, while others might throw you off. The real question is: Are you ready to see how well you know your phrases? Let’s dive in! 🚀
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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