The ‘Chinese Nostradamus’ Has A New Batch Of Predictions, And 2027 Doesn’t Look Particularly Peaceful

The mystic is fascinating, and for centuries, humans have held on to the belief that some people have the power to predict the future. For years, people across the Balkans have believed in Baba Vanga’s prophecies to an almost blinding degree. Others seem to believe in time travelers. But now we have a new modern-day seer: the “Chinese Nostradamus.”
Jiang Xueqin first caught the attention of Western audiences after some of his 2024 predictions appeared to come true in a viral YouTube video. Now, in 2026, he has shared what he believes will happen over the next year, and it involves some terrifying assumptions. Whether any of it actually comes true is yet to be seen, but here are all the predictions he has made for the year ahead.
Professor Jiang, the online alias of Jiang Xueqin, became known as the “Chinese Nostradamus” in 2024
Theo Von and Predictive History / YouTube
At the time, he predicted Donald Trump would win the U.S. election and that the U.S. vs. Iran conflict would begin
“Chinese Nostradamus” may seem like an odd nickname for a man with so many accolades under his belt, but that’s exactly the one given to Jiang Xueqin, a Chinese-Canadian educator. Xueqin, who is also known online as Professor Jiang, was born in Guangdong, China, before emigrating to Canada. He grew up in Toronto, studied at Yale University, and has worked as an educator, writer, journalist, and commentator.
But in 2024, he gained a new title while in Beijing: the “Chinese Nostradamus.” The nickname is a nod to Nostradamus, the 16th-century seer, and Jiang earned the moniker after one of his lectures went viral in 2024. In the video, he outlined several geopolitical scenarios, including a prediction that Donald Trump would become president again and that the U.S. military would become entangled in a conflict with Iran.
Nik Shuliahin 💛💙/ Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Now, the former journalist and high school teacher has made his 2027 claims, which include 5 total forecasts
Most of the predictions hail from political and economic choices in the United States, but some also involve the whole world population
In a new video, the educator laid out his predictions for what 2027 might look like, and they’re grim, to say the least. He predicts exactly five things will happen, with the first, once again, related to the escalating U.S. war with Iran. According to Jiang, the North American country will launch a full-scale invasion of the Middle Eastern nation, sending troops into Iran.
Piggybacking off this comes his second prediction: a U.S. national draft will be in place by 2027. As the conflict escalates, Jiang predicts that a nationwide draft will be introduced, but that certain groups will refuse to participate. Namely, the educator believes Gen Z will refuse to be drafted, while men aged 18 to 26 could be automatically enrolled in the draft pool, creating major backlash across the country.
Diego González / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
These predictions hail from educated guesses, and not necessarily the power of clairvoyance
Still in the United States, the former journalist believes that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will gain significantly more power than it currently has. Jiang claims that most people are focused on the conflicts unfolding overseas, with many overlooking what’s happening on the domestic front. He predicts that this will eventually lead to the National Guard being “deployed to every major American city,” before we even realize it.
With all of this in place — the conflict with Iran, military drafts, and ICE gaining newfound power — Xueqin then predicts that a civil war will break out on American soil. According to him, the conditions for civil conflict will be at an optimal stage, although it won’t necessarily be the kind of war we see in history books. Instead, he envisions “nationwide discontent, riots, protests, insurgencies, low-level conflict that is everywhere and nowhere simultaneously.”
m. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
And on a more global level, Jiang also claims that “the global economy collapses.” This, he believes, will happen because supply chains are fragile, food prices will spike even further, and markets will crash, potentially wiping out ordinary people’s savings. And frankly, he isn’t too far off the mark. Several economists, financial analysts, and even international institutions have already issued warnings about the risks facing the global economy.
They warn that, globally, recessions and market volatility are very real concerns that could become near-term triggers for economic stress. This goes to show that Jiang’s predictions don’t necessarily require the clairvoyance associated with Nostradamus, the origin of his moniker. Instead, they could simply stem from a highly educated perspective, informed by years of studying ongoing global crises.
But with all that said, do you believe in his predictions? Or which ones do you think are unlikely to actually happen?
Readers believe his words sound realistic
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