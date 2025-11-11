Father Takes Heartwarming Photos Of His Children And Their Animals In Rustic Village In Poland

Sebastian Łuczywo is a father-of-two who creates stunning and heart-warming photos of his family and adorable animals in a small, quaint and beautiful rural village in Poland. Łuczywo, a business adviser by day and devoted photographer by night, agreed to talk to Bored Panda about his passion for photography.
Sebastian’s family photos are beautiful still-lifes in a natural setting with a somewhat atmospheric and surreal touch. “I tried to show farm life in the country, but look at it with a grain of salt,” the photographer told Bored Panda. “The inspiration for me is the music and the light that, for every photographer and painter, should be valid. Light is an important factor in creating beautiful photos. If it is good, it makes the climate, it can create a story.“
The main characters in Sebastian‘s “stories” are his two beautiful children – Jacek (8) and Krzysztof (11) – and his wife Agnieszka (35). Sometimes the photographer poses himself as well. One of the cutest additions to his photos is also his pet animals. „I have two large dogs and three puppies. All the dogs live under one roof with a cat and a guinea pig. My family pets are best friends, unselfish, and extremely dedicated.“
Be sure to read between the beautiful photos for more of Sebastian’s interview with Bored Panda!
“I am a business advisor and I have a university degree in economics. Every free moment I spend with my family and photography.”
“I am a sensitive man, I carefully watch the world. I really like to watch people’s behavior, because each person is different and has something special.”
“I use a Nikon D700, and my lenses are the Nikkor 24 f 2.8 and Nikkor 70-200 f 4. Because of this, I do not like to excessively interfere in my photographs. I use a simple graphics program called Photoscape. I correct colors, cadres, but that’s all. I like natural and pure images.”
“I would say that if someone wants to achieve something in photography, they must put in a lot of work, learn, and observe the world (people and nature). However, I believe that, without sensitivity and heart, one cannot create good photography. If a man wants to do something good, he has to put his soul into it.”
We’d like to thank Sebastian Łuczywo for giving Bored Panda an exclusive interview and for sharing his amazing work with us!
