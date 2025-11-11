Chickens’ Perfect Image Stabilization Showcased In Luxury Car Commercial

Anyone who has handled a chicken before has probably noticed their ability to keep their heads stock-still no matter how you move them. While scientists are still not 100 percent certain as to why chickens and other birds bob their heads when they walk and manage to keep them stable so well, most studies indicate that the birds use this technique for image stabilization, much like how we might move our eyes to compensate for the motion of our heads. Mercedes-Benz uses chickens in this advertisement to sell their vehicles‘ stable rides. However, because chickens don‘t exactly fly with Mercedes‘ luxury image, they are held with immaculate white gloves. Classy!
Source: Youtube (via thisiscolossal)
