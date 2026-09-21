Cheryl Hines: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Cheryl Hines
September 21, 1965
Miami Beach, Florida, US
61 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Cheryl Hines?
Cheryl Hines is an American actress celebrated for her sharp and incredibly deadpan comedic timing.
Her exceptionally warm and relatable screen presence has successfully secured her place as a beloved fixture in contemporary television comedy.
Early Life and Education
Born in Miami Beach, Florida, Cheryl Hines grew up experiencing significant financial hardships. She spent much of her youth in Tallahassee where she eventually found comfort performing at the local Young Actors Theatre.
Her academic journey led her to Tallahassee State College and Lively Technical Center. Hines later graduated from the University of Central Florida after studying radio and television production to prepare for her future career.
Notable Relationships
Married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cheryl Hines was previously wed to manager Paul Young. The actress navigated a highly public romance with Kennedy before they exchanged vows during a star-studded ceremony in Massachusetts.
She shares her daughter, Catherine Rose, with Young, with whom she co-parents. Hines frequently supports her family at various public events while successfully maintaining a steadfast, supportive presence beside her prominent husband.
Career Highlights
Hines achieved widespread success starring in the comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm. She earned two Emmy nominations for her performance and later secured a starring role in the popular sitcom Suburgatory.
She expanded her brand by launching the self-care line Hines + Young. Hines also directed the feature film Serious Moonlight and serves as a passionate celebrity ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy.
Signature Quote
“Bad, quirky poetry might be better than some of the good stuff, because it really comes from the heart.”
Follow Us