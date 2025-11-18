12 Zodiac-Themed Photos Created By Blending My Love For Mandalas And Newborn Photography

I’m Gabriele Dabasinskaite, an artist, poet, and photographer with over 11 years of experience. Recently, I completed a cherished project that combines my love for mandalas with the beauty of newborns, capturing the essence of zodiac signs in each piece. It’s been a challenging yet deeply rewarding journey, and I hope it brings a smile to your face. Just as in art, life’s challenges often shape the most beautiful outcomes. Keep your head up—I’m excited to share more of my projects with you soon!
Warm regards,
Gabriele.
More info: justgaba.com | Instagram | Instagram | justgabastore.com | Instagram
#1 Aquarius
Image source: justgaba_photograph
#2 Gemini
Image source: justgaba_photograph
#3 Libra
Image source: justgaba_photograph
#4 Taurus
Image source: justgaba_photograph
#5 Cancer
Image source: justgaba_photograph
#6 Leo
Image source: justgaba_photograph
#7 Virgo
Image source: justgaba_photograph
#8 Scorpio
Image source: justgaba_photograph
#9 Sagittarius
Image source: justgaba_photograph
#10 Pisces
Image source: justgaba_photograph
#11 Capricorn
Image source: justgaba_photograph
#12 Aries
Image source: justgaba_photograph
Follow Us