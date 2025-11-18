12 Zodiac-Themed Photos Created By Blending My Love For Mandalas And Newborn Photography

by

I’m Gabriele Dabasinskaite, an artist, poet, and photographer with over 11 years of experience. Recently, I completed a cherished project that combines my love for mandalas with the beauty of newborns, capturing the essence of zodiac signs in each piece. It’s been a challenging yet deeply rewarding journey, and I hope it brings a smile to your face. Just as in art, life’s challenges often shape the most beautiful outcomes. Keep your head up—I’m excited to share more of my projects with you soon!

Warm regards,

Gabriele.

More info: justgaba.com | Instagram | Instagram | justgabastore.com | Instagram

#1 Aquarius

12 Zodiac-Themed Photos Created By Blending My Love For Mandalas And Newborn Photography

Image source: justgaba_photograph

#2 Gemini

12 Zodiac-Themed Photos Created By Blending My Love For Mandalas And Newborn Photography

Image source: justgaba_photograph

#3 Libra

12 Zodiac-Themed Photos Created By Blending My Love For Mandalas And Newborn Photography

Image source: justgaba_photograph

#4 Taurus

12 Zodiac-Themed Photos Created By Blending My Love For Mandalas And Newborn Photography

Image source: justgaba_photograph

#5 Cancer

12 Zodiac-Themed Photos Created By Blending My Love For Mandalas And Newborn Photography

Image source: justgaba_photograph

#6 Leo

12 Zodiac-Themed Photos Created By Blending My Love For Mandalas And Newborn Photography

Image source: justgaba_photograph

#7 Virgo

12 Zodiac-Themed Photos Created By Blending My Love For Mandalas And Newborn Photography

Image source: justgaba_photograph

#8 Scorpio

12 Zodiac-Themed Photos Created By Blending My Love For Mandalas And Newborn Photography

Image source: justgaba_photograph

#9 Sagittarius

12 Zodiac-Themed Photos Created By Blending My Love For Mandalas And Newborn Photography

Image source: justgaba_photograph

#10 Pisces

12 Zodiac-Themed Photos Created By Blending My Love For Mandalas And Newborn Photography

Image source: justgaba_photograph

#11 Capricorn

12 Zodiac-Themed Photos Created By Blending My Love For Mandalas And Newborn Photography

Image source: justgaba_photograph

#12 Aries

12 Zodiac-Themed Photos Created By Blending My Love For Mandalas And Newborn Photography

Image source: justgaba_photograph

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Drew The “Dragon Rider” Illustration
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Relatable And Funny Comics By The ‘Idiot Of The East’ (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Fox Developing a Remake of the 80s Comedy “9 to 5” with Rashida Jones
3 min read
Mar, 4, 2018
Dexter & Harrison in Dexter: New Blood
Dexter Can Have Another Spin-Off (But Not That One)
3 min read
Feb, 17, 2023
I Tried Freelensing To Make Miniature-Like Pictures Of The City (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Deadpool Hilariously Takes Over Famous Movie Covers, And They Are Actually Being Sold In Walmart
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.