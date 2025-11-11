Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

by

With Father’s Day on the horizon, dads everywhere are taking the daddest challenge ever. They’re competing to see who can stack the most cheerios on their babies.

The #CheerioChallenge started when a blog called “Life of Dad” posted this pic of a sleeping baby with 5 cheerios on his nose. “Can you top 5??? Prove it when you do,” – wrote Life of Dad on their facebook page. Little did they know that the challenge will soon take over the internet. The image received more than 10,000 comments and hundreds of baby pics with cheerios on them.

Patrick Quinn, the founder of Life of Dad, says that he came up with the idea while playing with his 3-week-old baby. He put one Cheerio on his nose and thought it would be fun to see how many he could stack. The rest is history.

Are you a parent? Let’s see how many cheerios can you stack. Post your pics below!

#1 An Impressive Stack

Image source: Aaron Naden

#2 Multigrain Migraine!

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: Lucas Rosa

#3 6 And Awake A Real Challenge

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: T. Lopez

#4 I Woke Up Today With A Missed Call From My Mom And About 15 Tags To Beat The Cheerio Stack Record. 10 Hours Later It Has Been Broken

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source:  obieone

#5 16 High

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: Cat Lewis

#6 Challenge Accepted. 17 Cheerios And 17 Hours In The Making

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: Craig Stanley

#7 I Was Able To Get Four Stacks!

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: Kelsey Bedford

#8 Just Turned 1. 12 Cheerios!

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: Bryan Wurtz

#9 9 Cheerios? No Big Deal For My Little One

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: A. Moss

#10 How About 10?

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: Mike Crawford

#11 I Managed 9. Let’s Go. No Cheating

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: Joe Noak

#12 Demetrice Pollard Also Hit The 16 Mark. Lasted 2.5 Sec. & Then Crumbled. An Hour Of Stacking For 2 Sec

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: Demetrice Pollard

#13 Hadley’s Dog Was Very Concerned Since Blue Fruit Loops Are His Favorite

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: Holly Champlin

#14 Can We Count This?

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: S. McWatson

#15 We Got Up To 8!

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: Celeste Garcia-Villareal

#16 I’m Not Prepared Simpson! Ok, All I Could Find Were 3 Reese Peanut Butter Cups And 1 Red Frog…katy Was Well Impressed

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: Ryan Blunden

#17 Challenge Accepted. You Guess… What’s More…the Baby In Months, Or Cheerios On His Head?

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: Martin Allcock

#18 Bean, Our 4 Legged Baby, At 6 Weeks Old. (he Nearly Died As A Puppy, He’s Thriving Now!)

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

#19 I Got 8. He Didn’t Even Budge

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: D. Person

#20 18 High. It’s Harder Than It Looks

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: Rod Nunez

#21 We Actually Got 8 On The Forehead!!! But He Wiggled And They Fell. We Finished With 7

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Image source: Heather Sperry

#22 Just Turned One With 16 Cheerios

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

#23 I’m Not Sure Grandma Gets This, But This Was Her Attempt On A Sleeping Grandpa.

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

#24 I Got A Teen Too!

Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
