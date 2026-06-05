Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

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Based in Worthing on England’s south coast, the artist John Bond first built his creative career in the world of design and animation before shifting his focus toward illustration, picture books, and personal projects. That background still shows in his work today. His drawings are clean, carefully composed, and instantly readable, but beneath their simplicity lies a sharp understanding of visual storytelling. Whether he’s creating children’s books, editorial illustrations, or standalone artwork, Bond has a talent for finding humor in small details and familiar situations that many people would otherwise overlook.

Dogs have become one of the most recognizable recurring characters in Bond’s work, and it’s easy to see why. He captures the strange logic, stubbornness, enthusiasm, and occasional chaos that make dogs so entertaining to live with. The ability to combine warmth, wit, and strong character design has made Bond popular far beyond social media, leading to collaborations with major brands, gallery exhibitions, speaking engagements, and award-winning children’s books, including Peter Bently’s beloved Dogs in Disguise. The illustrations below showcase exactly why his work continues to resonate with dog lovers around the world.

More info: iamjohnbond.com | Instagram | Facebook

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

#2

Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

#3

Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

#4

Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

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Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

#30

Artist Perfectly Captures The Chaos, Charm, And Strange Logic Of Dogs In These 30 Illustrations

Image source: John Bond

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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