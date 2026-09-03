Charlie Sheen: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Charlie Sheen
September 3, 1965
New York City, US
61 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Charlie Sheen?
Charlie Sheen is an American actor widely recognized for his versatile performances in both film and television. His charismatic screen presence has often led him to impactful and memorable roles.
He rose to prominence with his powerful portrayal in the 1986 Vietnam War drama Platoon, a role that quickly established him as a serious dramatic talent in Hollywood.
Early Life and Education
Born Carlos Irwin Estévez in New York City, Charlie Sheen grew up immersed in the film industry. His father, Martin Sheen, was already an acclaimed actor, influencing Charlie’s early career path.
He attended Santa Monica High School, developing an early interest in filmmaking through Super 8 projects with his brother Emilio and friends. However, he was expelled shortly before graduation.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Charlie Sheen’s personal life, including marriages to Donna Peele, Denise Richards, and Brooke Mueller.
Sheen is a father of five. He shares daughters Sami and Lola with Richards, twin sons Bob and Max with Mueller, and eldest daughter Cassandra Estevez with his high school girlfriend Paula Profit.
Career Highlights
His filmography includes iconic roles in Wall Street, Platoon, and Major League, establishing Charlie Sheen as a versatile actor capable of both dramatic and comedic performances, with Platoon earning critical success.
Later in his career, he achieved massive television success as Charlie Harper on the popular sitcom Two and a Half Men, becoming the highest-paid actor on television during his tenure.
Sheen also notably collected a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his role in the television series Spin City.
Signature Quote
“The only thing I’m addicted to is winning.”
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