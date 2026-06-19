If You Can Name All 25 Characters From These Silhouettes, Your Movie Knowledge Is Next Level

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Can you recognize your favorite movie characters by just their outlines? From heroic protagonists and lovable side characters to the most despised villains, this ultimate silhouette quiz challenges your pop culture memory. Each image and clue tests your eye for the outlines that define the most memorable film characters.

In this visual film quiz, you must identify 25 famous characters using only their dark silhouettes. Think you can spot the difference between a controversial antagonist and a legendary hero? Test your movie trivia skills and see how many you can get right!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

If You Can Name All 25 Characters From These Silhouettes, Your Movie Knowledge Is Next Level

Image credits: Michael Obstoj

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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