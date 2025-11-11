Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

by

Hey Pandas, I was wondering, what do you see when you look through your office window?

So I challenge you to grab your camera or phone and share the view!

#1 Beautiful View From My Office (Vilnius)

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#2 Fresh Air In My Office

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#3 My Office View Always Changes – Boeing 747. Christmas Morning 2015 Over Texas Usa 2am.

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#4 New York City, New York

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#5 Como Peaks From My Window. The View Sometimes Makes It Hard To Get Any Actual Paperwork Done.

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#6 Standing On The Back Step Of My Home Office, Devon, England

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#7 Budapest ;)

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#8 Iasi, Romania

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#9 I May Not Have A Window But I Can Always See My Heart ❤️

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#10 Winter View From My Office

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#11 Another – New York City, New York

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#12 Hong Kong When I Get To Work In The Morning

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#13 I Can Smell The Spring…

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#14 Lng Carrier Meridian Spirit – My Office

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#15 View From Publicis Groupe Office, Tbilisi, Georgia

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#16 San Francisco In The Rain

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#17 London From My Desk

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#18 My View With Harold The Squirrel

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#19 Beautiful Montreal

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#20 Magical Sunset From My Office. Luanda Bay (angola)

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#21 Office View (can Even Put My Feet Up Sometimes) Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#22 My Office Changes Regularly, But Currently…..

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#23 From My Office, Cali, Colombia

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#24 Our Beautiful Scenery

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#25 My View At The Office: St. Michaelis (hamburg, Germany) With Lots Of Different Beautiful Skies.

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#26 Madrid, March Ends.

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#27 Wintry Early Awakening (brussels Belgium – 10th Floor)

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#28 Beautiful Mountains In Geneva

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#29 Chicago, Il – View Of Lake Michigan & Adler Observatory

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#30 Autumn Tree In The Oberlausitz, Saxony, Germany

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#31 Electoral Court At Mexico City

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#32 Frankfurt

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#33 Boston Massachusetts

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#34 Just The Ongoing Of Crops And…nothing -australia

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#35 My Wall Is Best Window ;)

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#36 London From My Office!

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#37 Mt. Klabat – North Celebes, Indonesia

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#38 Greece, Sunset From Office

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#39 View From One Of The Hungarian State Opera’s Offices In Budapest.

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#40 Hope The Quality Is Not Too Low.. There Are Lovely Trees :)

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#41 Not Too Much To Look At Here..it’s Nice When It Rains Though.

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#42 Bremen, Germany

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#43 Stallikon, Switzerland

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#44 View From My Office Here In Suva- In Sunny Fiji.

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#45 My Office Sunset View #indonesia

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#46 My Garden And My Cat (washington, D.c. Area)

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#47 My View On The Amsterdam Arena. Since Last Week Also Known As The Johan Cruijff Arena.

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#48 Foggy Morning, Dublin, Ireland

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#49 Office View

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#50 My View

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#51 This Is The View From My Window Of My Home Office.

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#52 My View From My Office, In Mapumalanga South Africa! Those Are Clouds

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#53 When I Come Early!

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#54 Office Window Inception

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#55 Nashville Office, View From Batman Building Aka The Att Tower

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#56 Downtown In Mexico City… And Fray Panchito In The Shooting Of A View.

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#57 Next Patient Will Arrive Shortly, Life Of An Aspiring Surgeon.

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#58 Barcelona, Spain.

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#59 Yes

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#60 San Benito, San Salvador, El Salvador.

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#61 Kaolin Plant Located In Wood Mountain, Sk, Canada

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#62 Welcome To Luxembourg

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#63 The Building I Work In Has No Windows. This Is My Only View :(

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#64 Brandassist, Szczecin, Poland

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#65 London Bridge At Christmas

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#66 View From My Desk In Wine Country

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#67 Sunset In Hcmc (16th Floor)

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#68 Good Morning Redblue. Good Morning Munich.

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#69 Rainy Day Outside The Office, Aventura Florida

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#70 The View From My Desk At My Home Office In Loomis, Ca. That’s Lake Folsom.

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#71 Here’s The View From My Work!

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#72 Putrajaya, Malaysia

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#73 View From My Office, Bangalore India

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#74 My View From My Office, In Mapumalanga South Africa! Those Are Clouds

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#75 View From My Office In Doha

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

#76 I Don’t Work At Office, But By The Nature Of My Work This Could Be Called My Office, Patagonia

Hey Pandas, Share The View From Your Office

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
