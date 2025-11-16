28 Of The Coziest Places Our Community Members Have Visited

We all have our favorite spots that make us feel at ease and have a great aura to them. A cafe down the street, a lake you used to go to as a kid, or just simply your bedroom – we all find coziness in different places.
Our community was asked to share pictures from the coziest places they’ve visited. With some surprising submissions, most of these surely seem like a good time. Scroll down to see 28 cozy spots our readers have shared.
#1 This Is
#2 Cozy Cabin In Lithuania
#3 The Forest I Often Visit
#4 This Is A Family Owned Cafe That Has The Best Crepes And Delicious Coffee, We Used To Spend Our Uni Breaks Here With Friends
#5 My Home In Winter
#6 It Will Be A Few Years Before I Can Visit This Place Again
#7 Our Bedroom In The Alps In Bavaria, Germany
#8 Queen Elizabeth Park, Vancouver, Canada

#9 My Dad’s Reading Chair
#10 My Cat Nena Looking Out The Window From Our Apartment In Northern Italy
#11 Cozy Cabin
#12 Hotel By The Drakensberg Mountain Range, South Africa
#13 My Bedroom
#14 Cozy Is Anywhere She And I Are Together. But This Room Was Always One Of My Favorite Places.
#15 Tiny House In Hastings, UK
#16 Can Spend Hours Here Listening To The Sound Of The Water
#17 Little Chi In Her Favourite Place
#18 In ‘T Goede Uur: A Wine, Cheese And Fondue Restaurant, Lit Almost Solely By Candlelight In A Very Old Building In Haarlem, Netherlands
#19 Looking At The Hummingbirds At Home
#20 Sun Down On The Rock Of Dabbo, Loraine, France
#21 My Room
#22 The Sunsets In Tanzania
#23 A Little Woodsy Oasis In Suburbia
#24 Ponyville Ciderfest 2019. It Was So Cozy Just Being With Friends Laughing And Chatting About The Con!
#25 Any Sunset Over Water Is So Relaxing And Serene For Me!
#26 Queenstown-Nz, 2004. Riverfront Rental Facility, Fully Furnished
#27 Pinetop Arizona.. Previous Family Cabin Always Had The Best Trips There With Lots Of Friends And Family
#28 Cozy Matrimonial Room
