28 Of The Coziest Places Our Community Members Have Visited

We all have our favorite spots that make us feel at ease and have a great aura to them. A cafe down the street, a lake you used to go to as a kid, or just simply your bedroom – we all find coziness in different places.

Our community was asked to share pictures from the coziest places they’ve visited. With some surprising submissions, most of these surely seem like a good time. Scroll down to see 28 cozy spots our readers have shared.

#1 This Is

#2 Cozy Cabin In Lithuania

#3 The Forest I Often Visit

#4 This Is A Family Owned Cafe That Has The Best Crepes And Delicious Coffee, We Used To Spend Our Uni Breaks Here With Friends

#5 My Home In Winter

#6 It Will Be A Few Years Before I Can Visit This Place Again

#7 Our Bedroom In The Alps In Bavaria, Germany

#8 Queen Elizabeth Park, Vancouver, Canada

Image source: google%20maps

#9 My Dad’s Reading Chair

#10 My Cat Nena Looking Out The Window From Our Apartment In Northern Italy

#11 Cozy Cabin

#12 Hotel By The Drakensberg Mountain Range, South Africa

#13 My Bedroom

#14 Cozy Is Anywhere She And I Are Together. But This Room Was Always One Of My Favorite Places.

#15 Tiny House In Hastings, UK

#16 Can Spend Hours Here Listening To The Sound Of The Water

#17 Little Chi In Her Favourite Place

#18 In ‘T Goede Uur: A Wine, Cheese And Fondue Restaurant, Lit Almost Solely By Candlelight In A Very Old Building In Haarlem, Netherlands

#19 Looking At The Hummingbirds At Home

#20 Sun Down On The Rock Of Dabbo, Loraine, France

#21 My Room

#22 The Sunsets In Tanzania

#23 A Little Woodsy Oasis In Suburbia

#24 Ponyville Ciderfest 2019. It Was So Cozy Just Being With Friends Laughing And Chatting About The Con!

#25 Any Sunset Over Water Is So Relaxing And Serene For Me!

#26 Queenstown-Nz, 2004. Riverfront Rental Facility, Fully Furnished

#27 Pinetop Arizona.. Previous Family Cabin Always Had The Best Trips There With Lots Of Friends And Family

#28 Cozy Matrimonial Room

