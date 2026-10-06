Chad Lowe’s Friend Reveals Why Daughter Fiona Was Struggling Ahead Of Her Tragic Passing At Just 13

Chad Lowe’s 13-year-old daughter Fiona was enduring a devastating loss before she took her own life last month, according to a family friend, Mykesha Robinson.
Mykesha, a music executive, said her daughter Faith was best friends with Fiona when they were in elementary school.
“They lost everything,” she said while talking about what Fiona and her family were going through in the months prior to her passing.
Chad Lowe’s 13-year-old daughter Fiona was enduring a devastating loss before ending her life, a family friend claimed
Trigger warning: this article contains mentions of s**cide that may be distressing to some
Mere days have passed since actor Chad Lowe and his family announced the heartbreaking news of daughter Fiona’s tragic passing.
The 13-year-old daughter was pronounced lifeless at 1:14 a.m. on September 29 at a local hospital. Her passing was ruled as a s**cide the next day.
Fiona was “a ray of light,” according to Mykesha Robinson, who said she and her daughter Faith were so close that people would call them “FiFi.”
The girls met on the first day of attending the Palisades Charter Elementary School in the Pacific Palisades, California, where Faith was having a “tough time integrating.”
“It was kind of just really tough for her,” Mykesha told the Daily Mail.
Then “Fiona just came up to her and was like, ‘Hey, do you want to be friends? Do you want to go jump rope?’ And Faith’s like, ‘Yeah.’ So they hit it off really good,” the mother continued.
Fiona and Faith were like “two peas in a pod” after meeting in elementary school
The girls were like “two peas in a pod,” Mykesha recalled.
The World Music Commission founder described Fiona as somebody “sweet,” “loving,” “so kind,” and not shy to “go up and talk to anybody.”
She even spoke about Fiona’s mom and casting director, Kim Painter, whom she described as very hands-on and always present for school activities, doing a lot of the “service work” and “volunteering on campus.”
“So she was like the class historian and she took all the photos of the kids. She went to all the events. I mean, she literally was on campus every single day,” Mykesha told the outlet.
“And I tell you what, coming from somebody who’s raised their kids as a single mom, it was really nice to be able to have a friend that you can count on.”
From the outside, it also looked like Fiona and the Lowe family were living the dream with their affluent West Los Angeles lifestyle.
But their picture-perfect life was in shambles when the Lowe family home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire towards the beginning of 2025.
A childhood friend’s mother said the fire had a profound impact on Fiona’s family
The fire claimed 12 lives and destroyed 6,837 structures, including a major part of Fiona and Faith’s elementary school.
Mykesha believes the fire took an immense toll on the family.
“Something happened when the fires happened,” she said. “They lost everything.”
By this time, Faith and Fiona weren’t in contact with each other; they had lost touch after graduating from elementary school, Mykesha said.
But a couple of weeks back, Faith apparently joined Instagram and tried to reconnect with her old friend.
When the request remained unaccepted, Faith spoke about it to Mykesha and hoped Fiona was “not mad” at her.
“I hope I didn’t do something wrong,” Faith reportedly asked her mom.
Mykesha was stunned to see the news of Fiona’s passing on social media within days and has since been in “buckets of tears over the situation.”
She also said she reached out to Kim after the tragic news but hasn’t heard back from her.
Fiona and Faith were described as “two peas in a pod” during elementary school
Previously, Chad had spoken about the effect of the Palisades fire on his family and how he’s in “awe” of the “spirit and resilience” shown by his three daughters.
He and Kim are also parents to Mabel Painter, 17, and Nixie Barbara, 10.
“The way they’ve handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable,” he said in the caption.
Amid the heartbreaking situation, the Life Goes On actor called it a privilege to be a parent to Mabel, Fiona, and Nixie.
“Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege,” he added.
If you or someone you know is struggling with s*lf-ha*m or s**cide ideation, help is available: International Hotlines
“I wish her family all the love in the world,” one commented online
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