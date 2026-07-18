Chace Crawford: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Chace Crawford
July 18, 1985
Lubbock, Texas, US
41 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Chace Crawford?
Chace Crawford is an American actor recognized for his charismatic presence and roles as charming, affluent characters. His performances often blend earnestness with an underlying complexity.
He achieved widespread fame portraying Nate Archibald on The CW’s teen drama Gossip Girl, which quickly established him as a television heartthrob. The series became a cultural phenomenon, defining a generation of young adult television.
Early Life and Education
Born in Lubbock, Texas, Chace Crawford spent his early years with his dermatologist father, Chris, and teacher mother, Dana, alongside sister Candice. He attended Ridgeview Elementary School during a four-year family relocation to Bloomington, Minnesota.
After returning to Texas, Crawford graduated from Trinity Christian Academy in 2003, a period when he also modeled for Hollister. He briefly studied broadcast journalism at Pepperdine University before fully committing to his acting ambitions.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Chace Crawford’s public life, including relationships with singer Carrie Underwood and actress Rebecca Rittenhouse. The latter relationship developed after they met on the set of the series Blood & Oil.
Crawford has no children. As of recent years, his relationship status has often remained private.
Career Highlights
Chace Crawford’s breakthrough came as Nate Archibald on Gossip Girl, a role that brought him considerable teen idol status across six seasons. The popular CW drama captured a devoted audience and garnered him multiple Teen Choice Awards.
He later found significant acclaim for his darker, satirical role as Kevin Moskowitz, also known as The Deep, in Amazon Prime Video’s hit series The Boys. This performance broadened his range, moving beyond his earlier teen drama persona.
Follow Us