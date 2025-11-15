I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Hello everyone!
I am Sasha from St. Petersburg, Russia. I am the creator of a studio of bright emotions embodied in ceramics—Emotion Ceramics. I live by this project.
On the way to ceramics, I was engaged in different kinds of art: paper cut, T-shirt painting, string art, knitting. I was first introduced to clay in December 2015. I attended a handmade workshop, where I made my first mug.
After the New Year holidays, I could not wait until a store with materials opened to go and buy my first clay briquette and tools. I opened my studio, Emotion Ceramics, in January 2016.
Whimsical animals on ceramic dishes please their owners, giving them only positive emotions for about 5 years.
My works live in 26 countries from Sakhalin to Alaska and I regularly receive feedback with photos from their new homes.
I create useful items for artists: palettes and brush stands; yarn bowls—knitting bowls—knitters will appreciate this handy tool; bright bowls with animals—kids eat the whole portion of food while playing with them and ask for more. These sleeping guys on the edge of the bowl are excellent helpers for mothers all over the world.
