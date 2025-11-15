I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

by

Hello everyone!

I am Sasha from St. Petersburg, Russia. I am the creator of a studio of bright emotions embodied in ceramics—Emotion Ceramics. I live by this project.

On the way to ceramics, I was engaged in different kinds of art: paper cut, T-shirt painting, string art, knitting. I was first introduced to clay in December 2015. I attended a handmade workshop, where I made my first mug.

After the New Year holidays, I could not wait until a store with materials opened to go and buy my first clay briquette and tools. I opened my studio, Emotion Ceramics, in January 2016.

Whimsical animals on ceramic dishes please their owners, giving them only positive emotions for about 5 years.

My works live in 26 countries from Sakhalin to Alaska and I regularly receive feedback with photos from their new homes.

I create useful items for artists: palettes and brush stands; yarn bowls—knitting bowls—knitters will appreciate this handy tool; bright bowls with animals—kids eat the whole portion of food while playing with them and ask for more. These sleeping guys on the edge of the bowl are excellent helpers for mothers all over the world.

More info: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook

#1

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#2

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#3

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#4

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#5

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#6

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#7

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#8

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#9

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#10

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#11

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#12

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#13

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#14

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#15

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#16

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#17

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#18

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#19

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#20

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#21

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#22

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#23

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#24

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#25

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#26

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#27

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#28

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#29

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#30

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#31

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#32

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#33

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#34

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#35

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#36

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#37

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#38

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#39

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#40

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#41

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#42

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#43

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

#44

I Handmake Ceramics With Whimsical Animals On Them (44 Pics)

Image source: EmotionCeramics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Draw Your Favorite Childhood Cartoon Character (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five Predictions for the CBS All Access “The Twilight Zone”
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2019
40 ‘Forbidden Food’ Examples You Shouldn’t Ever Eat (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: International Sex Scandal and Alison’s Fashion Debut.
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2017
Teenage Son Makes Fun Of Less Wealthy Kids, Mom Takes Away His Expensive Clothes And Car To Teach Him A Lesson
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
My Wife Left Me With Nothing But A Dog, So I Started This Fun Photo Series
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.