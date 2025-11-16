You Could Easily Recognize These Stars From These 83 Celebrity Tattoos

Celebrities — some are recognizable for the characters they portray, others for the exterior details they possess. Celebrity tattoos add a lot to their image, separating them from the other stars. These days, celebrities with tattoos unique to them are some of the most recognizable people out there. It is due to the information that tattoos add to the history we know about them.

A tattoo is a work of art closely related to the person who has it. A celebrity tattoo is not so different in this aspect. Some of them display the feelings the star felt once or a person they loved. On the other hand, a few of the best celebrity tattoos out there explore their professions. For example, nine Lord Of The Rings cast members have tattoos related to the fellowship of the ring. These days there are a lot of tattooed celebrities, and it has become hard to track each tattoo’s meaning.

How well do you know your beloved celebrity — did you know that that person had a tattoo? We have compiled a list of the most recognizable and famous celebrity tattoos. If some of these tattoos caught you off guard, leave an upvote on them. Otherwise, if you know any more cool celebrity tattoos that aren’t on the list, share them in a comment below.

#1 Emilia Clarke

#1 Emilia Clarke

Image source: emilia_clarke

#2 Selena Gomez

#2 Selena Gomez

Image source: bangbangnyc

#3 Demi Lovato

#3 Demi Lovato

Image source: alessandro_capozzi

#4 Hilary Duff

#4 Hilary Duff

Image source: _dr_woo_

#5 Cardi B

#5 Cardi B

Image source: iamcardib

#6 Lili Reinhart

#6 Lili Reinhart

Image source: kaiju.ink

#7 Selena Gomez

#7 Selena Gomez

Image source: selenagomez

#8 Camila Mendes

#8 Camila Mendes

Image source: camimendes

#9 Vanessa Hudgens

#9 Vanessa Hudgens

Image source: vanessahudgens

#10 Zach Braff

#10 Zach Braff

Image source: _dr_woo_

#11 Sophie Turner

#11 Sophie Turner

Image source: sophiet

#12 Lady Gaga Tattoos

#12 Lady Gaga Tattoos

Image source: ladygaga, ladygaga

#13 David Beckham

#13 David Beckham

Image source: davidbeckham

#14 Miley Cyrus Tattoos

#14 Miley Cyrus Tattoos

Image source: mileycyrus, _dr_woo_

#15 Brooklyn Beckham

#15 Brooklyn Beckham

Image source: _dr_woo_, _dr_woo_

#16 Brooklyn Beckham

#16 Brooklyn Beckham

Image source: _dr_woo_, _dr_woo_

#17 Zoe Kravitz

#17 Zoe Kravitz

Image source: _dr_woo_

#18 Chrissy Teigen

#18 Chrissy Teigen

Image source: chrissyteigen

#19 Lady Gaga

#19 Lady Gaga

Image source: ladygaga, ladygaga

#20 Katy Perry

#20 Katy Perry

Image source: bangbangnyc, _dr_woo_

#21 Demi Lovato

#21 Demi Lovato

Image source: winterstone

#22 Lebron James

#22 Lebron James

Image source: nessaurelia

#23 Jaime King

#23 Jaime King

Image source: jaime_king

#24 Ariana Grande

#24 Ariana Grande

Image source: girlknewyork

#25 Miley Cyrus

#25 Miley Cyrus

Image source: mileycyrus

#26 Cara Delevingne

#26 Cara Delevingne

Image source: caradelevingne

#27 Chrissy Teigen

#27 Chrissy Teigen

Image source: winterstone

#28 Vanessa Hudgens

#28 Vanessa Hudgens

Image source: vanessahudgens

#29 Lucy Hale

#29 Lucy Hale

Image source: Lucy Hale

#30 Ariel Winter

#30 Ariel Winter

Image source: _dr_woo_

#31 Lena Headey

#31 Lena Headey

Image source: iamlenaheadey

#32 Zoe Kravitz Tattoos

#32 Zoe Kravitz Tattoos

Image source: _dr_woo_

#33 Brooklyn Beckham

#33 Brooklyn Beckham

Image source: victoriabeckham, _dr_woo_

#34 Joe Jonas Tattoos

#34 Joe Jonas Tattoos

Image source: joejonas, joejonas

#35 Paris Jackson

#35 Paris Jackson

Image source: parisjackson

#36 Brooklyn Beckham Tattoos

#36 Brooklyn Beckham Tattoos

Image source: mr.k_tattoo, _dr_woo_

#37 Selena Gomez And Nicola Peltz

#37 Selena Gomez And Nicola Peltz

Image source: selenagomez

#38 Charli D’amelio

#38 Charli D'amelio

Image source: charlidamelio

#39 Kevin Jonas

#39 Kevin Jonas

Image source: kevinjonas

#40 Ruby Rose

#40 Ruby Rose

Image source: rubyrose

#41 Kat Von D

#41 Kat Von D

Image source: thekatvond

#42 Travis Scott

#42 Travis Scott

Image source: _dr_woo_

#43 Hailey Bieber

#43 Hailey Bieber

Image source: newshaileybieber

#44 Luna Blaise

#44 Luna Blaise

Image source: jonboytattoo

#45 Hailey Bieber Tattoos

#45 Hailey Bieber Tattoos

Image source: mr.k_tattoo

#46 Jessica Alba

#46 Jessica Alba

Image source: jessicaalba

#47 Brooklyn Beckham

#47 Brooklyn Beckham

Image source: brooklynpeltzbeckham

#48 Cara Delevingne Tattoos

#48 Cara Delevingne Tattoos

Image source: caradelevingne, caradelevingne

#49 Lady Gaga Tattoos

#49 Lady Gaga Tattoos

Image source: ladygaga, ladygaga

#50 Shawn Mendes

#50 Shawn Mendes

Image source: kanenavasard

#51 Hailey Bieber

#51 Hailey Bieber

Image source: _dr_woo_

#52 Emily Ratajkowski

#52 Emily Ratajkowski

Image source: emrata

#53 Ashley Benson

#53 Ashley Benson

Image source: jonboytattoo

#54 Selena Gomez

#54 Selena Gomez

Image source: selenagomez

#55 Matt Damon

#55 Matt Damon

Image source: winterstone

#56 Lucy Hale

#56 Lucy Hale

Image source: robgreennyc, _dr_woo_

#57 Kaia Gerber

#57 Kaia Gerber

Image source: jonboytattoo

#58 Brooklyn Beckham Tattoos

#58 Brooklyn Beckham Tattoos

Image source: brooklynpeltzbeckham, mr.k_tattoo

#59 Joe Jonas

#59 Joe Jonas

Image source: joejonas

#60 Miley Cyrus Tattoos

#60 Miley Cyrus Tattoos

Image source: _dr_woo_, _dr_woo_

#61 Miley Cyrus

#61 Miley Cyrus

Image source: laurenwinzer

#62 Lady Gaga

#62 Lady Gaga

Image source: ladygaga

#63 Hailey Bieber

#63 Hailey Bieber

Image source: jonboytattoo, _dr_woo_

#64 Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner

#64 Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner

Image source: jonboytattoo

#65 Halsey

#65 Halsey

Image source: halsey

#66 Shay Mitchell

#66 Shay Mitchell

Image source: shaymitchell

#67 Kaia Gerber

#67 Kaia Gerber

Image source: jonboytattoo

#68 Orlando Bloom

#68 Orlando Bloom

Image source: orlandobloom

#69 Florence Welch

#69 Florence Welch

Image source: bangbangnyc

#70 Travis Barker

#70 Travis Barker

Image source: kourtneykardash

#71 Justin Bieber

#71 Justin Bieber

Image source: justinbieber, justinbieber

#72 Jourdan Dunn

#72 Jourdan Dunn

Image source: jourdandunn

#73 Miley Cyrus Tattoos

#73 Miley Cyrus Tattoos

Image source: winterstone, _dr_woo_

#74 Justin Bieber

#74 Justin Bieber

Image source: justinbieber

#75 Kelly Osbourne

#75 Kelly Osbourne

Image source: kellyosbourne

#76 Machine Gun Kelly

#76 Machine Gun Kelly

Image source: machinegunkelly

#77 Chris Rock

#77 Chris Rock

Image source: bangbangnyc

#78 Post Malone

#78 Post Malone

Image source: chadrowetattoos

#79 Adam Levine

#79 Adam Levine

Image source: adamlevine

#80 Zayn Malik

#80 Zayn Malik

Image source: zayn

#81 Sofia Richie

#81 Sofia Richie

Image source: jonboytattoo

#82 Kylie Jenner

#82 Kylie Jenner

Image source: kyliejenner

#83 Justin Bieber

#83 Justin Bieber

Image source: justinbieber, jonboytattoo

