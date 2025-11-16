You Could Easily Recognize These Stars From These 83 Celebrity Tattoos

Celebrities — some are recognizable for the characters they portray, others for the exterior details they possess. Celebrity tattoos add a lot to their image, separating them from the other stars. These days, celebrities with tattoos unique to them are some of the most recognizable people out there. It is due to the information that tattoos add to the history we know about them.
A tattoo is a work of art closely related to the person who has it. A celebrity tattoo is not so different in this aspect. Some of them display the feelings the star felt once or a person they loved. On the other hand, a few of the best celebrity tattoos out there explore their professions. For example, nine Lord Of The Rings cast members have tattoos related to the fellowship of the ring. These days there are a lot of tattooed celebrities, and it has become hard to track each tattoo’s meaning.
How well do you know your beloved celebrity — did you know that that person had a tattoo? We have compiled a list of the most recognizable and famous celebrity tattoos. If some of these tattoos caught you off guard, leave an upvote on them. Otherwise, if you know any more cool celebrity tattoos that aren’t on the list, share them in a comment below.
#1 Emilia Clarke
Image source: emilia_clarke
#2 Selena Gomez
Image source: bangbangnyc
#3 Demi Lovato
Image source: alessandro_capozzi
#4 Hilary Duff
Image source: _dr_woo_
#5 Cardi B
Image source: iamcardib
#6 Lili Reinhart
Image source: kaiju.ink
#7 Selena Gomez
Image source: selenagomez
#8 Camila Mendes
Image source: camimendes
#9 Vanessa Hudgens
Image source: vanessahudgens
#10 Zach Braff
Image source: _dr_woo_
#11 Sophie Turner
Image source: sophiet
#12 Lady Gaga Tattoos
Image source: ladygaga, ladygaga
#13 David Beckham
Image source: davidbeckham
#14 Miley Cyrus Tattoos
Image source: mileycyrus, _dr_woo_
#15 Brooklyn Beckham
Image source: _dr_woo_, _dr_woo_
#16 Brooklyn Beckham
Image source: _dr_woo_, _dr_woo_
#17 Zoe Kravitz
Image source: _dr_woo_
#18 Chrissy Teigen
Image source: chrissyteigen
#19 Lady Gaga
Image source: ladygaga, ladygaga
#20 Katy Perry
Image source: bangbangnyc, _dr_woo_
#21 Demi Lovato
Image source: winterstone
#22 Lebron James
Image source: nessaurelia
#23 Jaime King
Image source: jaime_king
#24 Ariana Grande
Image source: girlknewyork
#25 Miley Cyrus
Image source: mileycyrus
#26 Cara Delevingne
Image source: caradelevingne
#27 Chrissy Teigen
Image source: winterstone
#28 Vanessa Hudgens
Image source: vanessahudgens
#29 Lucy Hale
Image source: Lucy Hale
#30 Ariel Winter
Image source: _dr_woo_
#31 Lena Headey
Image source: iamlenaheadey
#32 Zoe Kravitz Tattoos
Image source: _dr_woo_
#33 Brooklyn Beckham
Image source: victoriabeckham, _dr_woo_
#34 Joe Jonas Tattoos
Image source: joejonas, joejonas
#35 Paris Jackson
Image source: parisjackson
#36 Brooklyn Beckham Tattoos
Image source: mr.k_tattoo, _dr_woo_
#37 Selena Gomez And Nicola Peltz
Image source: selenagomez
#38 Charli D’amelio
Image source: charlidamelio
#39 Kevin Jonas
Image source: kevinjonas
#40 Ruby Rose
Image source: rubyrose
#41 Kat Von D
Image source: thekatvond
#42 Travis Scott
Image source: _dr_woo_
#43 Hailey Bieber
Image source: newshaileybieber
#44 Luna Blaise
Image source: jonboytattoo
#45 Hailey Bieber Tattoos
Image source: mr.k_tattoo
#46 Jessica Alba
Image source: jessicaalba
#47 Brooklyn Beckham
Image source: brooklynpeltzbeckham
#48 Cara Delevingne Tattoos
Image source: caradelevingne, caradelevingne
#49 Lady Gaga Tattoos
Image source: ladygaga, ladygaga
#50 Shawn Mendes
Image source: kanenavasard
#51 Hailey Bieber
Image source: _dr_woo_
#52 Emily Ratajkowski
Image source: emrata
#53 Ashley Benson
Image source: jonboytattoo
#54 Selena Gomez
Image source: selenagomez
#55 Matt Damon
Image source: winterstone
#56 Lucy Hale
Image source: robgreennyc, _dr_woo_
#57 Kaia Gerber
Image source: jonboytattoo
#58 Brooklyn Beckham Tattoos
Image source: brooklynpeltzbeckham, mr.k_tattoo
#59 Joe Jonas
Image source: joejonas
#60 Miley Cyrus Tattoos
Image source: _dr_woo_, _dr_woo_
#61 Miley Cyrus
Image source: laurenwinzer
#62 Lady Gaga
Image source: ladygaga
#63 Hailey Bieber
Image source: jonboytattoo, _dr_woo_
#64 Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner
Image source: jonboytattoo
#65 Halsey
Image source: halsey
#66 Shay Mitchell
Image source: shaymitchell
#67 Kaia Gerber
Image source: jonboytattoo
#68 Orlando Bloom
Image source: orlandobloom
#69 Florence Welch
Image source: bangbangnyc
#70 Travis Barker
Image source: kourtneykardash
#71 Justin Bieber
Image source: justinbieber, justinbieber
#72 Jourdan Dunn
Image source: jourdandunn
#73 Miley Cyrus Tattoos
Image source: winterstone, _dr_woo_
#74 Justin Bieber
Image source: justinbieber
#75 Kelly Osbourne
Image source: kellyosbourne
#76 Machine Gun Kelly
Image source: machinegunkelly
#77 Chris Rock
Image source: bangbangnyc
#78 Post Malone
Image source: chadrowetattoos
#79 Adam Levine
Image source: adamlevine
#80 Zayn Malik
Image source: zayn
#81 Sofia Richie
Image source: jonboytattoo
#82 Kylie Jenner
Image source: kyliejenner
#83 Justin Bieber
Image source: justinbieber, jonboytattoo
