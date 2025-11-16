Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

by

Every year, Vanity Fair holds an Oscars after-party for some of the world’s biggest stars. Celebrities in their best get-ups mingle and celebrate (or commiserate) and, of course, there are pictures taken. Mark Seliger is the longstanding official photographer, in charge of portraits for the superstars present.

As the premier film award, the Oscars can’t help but attract significant attention, so it’s no wonder that the stars do their best to dress up for the occasion. So scroll down and enjoy portraits of your favorite celebs in their best attire. Be sure to check out last year’s portraits here.

#1 Brendan Fraser

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#2 Jennifer Coolidge

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#3 Ke Huy Quan

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#4 Michelle Yeoh

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: vanityfair

#5 Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#6 Idris Elba

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#7 Queen Latifah

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#8 Michael Keaton

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markselige

#9 Pedro Pascal

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#10 Sarah Paulson And Holland Taylor

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#11 Alan Cumming

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markselige

#12 Angela Bassett

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: vanityfair

#13 Jason Bateman

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#14 Donald Glover

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#15 M.M. Keeravaani, S. S. Rajamouli And Chandrabose

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#16 Andrew Garfield

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#17 Rita Ora And Taika Waititi

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#18 Laura Dern

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#19 Quinta Brunson

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: vanityfair

#20 Madame Speaker And Her Husband Paul

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#21 Channing Tatum

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#22 Dwayne Wade And Gabrielle Union

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#23 Judd Apatow And Leslie Mann

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#24 Shonda Rhimes

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#25 Austin Butler

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: vanityfair

#26 Jon Hamm And Anna Osceola

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#27 Julia Garner

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#28 Radhika Jones

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markselige

#29 Olivia Rodrigo

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: vanityfair

#30 Gigi Hadid

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#31 Offset And Cardi B

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#32 Chrissy Teigen And John Legend

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

#33 Olivia Wilde

Celebrities At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, As Photographed By Mark Seliger

Image source: markseliger

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Colin Farrell’s 5 Most Underrated Roles in TV and Film
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2024
Winchester
Adam Winchester is Finally Coming Back to Supernatural
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2019
I’ve Spent The Past Year Photographing Crystalized Substances Through My Microscope
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Live-Action Yu Yu Hakusho Series in Development at Netflix
3 min read
Dec, 19, 2020
The Mindy project
The Mindy Project: A Rollercoaster of Emotions and Revelations
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2016
50 Times People Spotted ‘Absolute Units’ And Shared Them In This Online Community (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.