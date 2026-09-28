Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 27, 2026

Happy birthday to Jenna Ortega, Lil Wayne, and Gwyneth Paltrow! September 28 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress Anna Camp, 44
Known for her vibrant energy, American actress Anna Camp rose to prominence in both television and film. She played the villainous Sarah Newlin in True Blood and starred as Aubrey Posen in the Pitch Perfect movies, while also performing on Broadway.
She is a dedicated bi visibility advocate.
Little-known fact:
Her very first acting role in the second grade was playing a drug dealer in a school play about drug abuse prevention.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actress Jenna Ortega, 24
Earning her title as Gen Z’s definitive scream queen, American actress Jenna Ortega gained international acclaim as the star of Netflix’s dark comedy Wednesday. She previously starred in the horror movie Scream and won an Imagen Award for her work in Disney’s Stuck in the Middle.
She even choreographed her famous Wednesday dance.
Little-known fact:
As a child, she passed her free time by performing harmless mock autopsies on dead lizards she discovered in her backyard.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Rapper Lil Wayne, 44
Revered as an incredibly influential figure in hip-hop, American rapper Lil Wayne redefined the genre with his clever wordplay. His record label, Young Money Entertainment, successfully launched the careers of Drake and Nicki Minaj.
Offstage, he is a passionate, lifelong skateboarder.
Little-known fact:
He was a straight-A student and participated in the drama club during his middle school years.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 54
Born into a prominent Hollywood family, American actress Gwyneth Paltrow quickly built a reputation for portraying complex and intelligent characters. She earned an Academy Award for Shakespeare in Love and later played Pepper Potts in the Iron Man films while also establishing her popular lifestyle brand Goop.
She also won an Emmy for Glee.
Little-known fact:
She speaks Spanish fluently after spending a high school summer as an exchange student in Talavera de la Reina, Spain.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Singer and Songwriter Avril Lavigne, 42
Bringing a rebellious skate-punk energy to the mainstream, Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne redefined the sound of modern rock. She dominated the early 2000s charts with her blockbuster debut album, Let Go, which featured the hit single “Complicated”.
She also runs a dedicated charitable foundation.
Little-known fact:
She once won a local radio contest that allowed her to perform on stage with country superstar Shania Twain.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Comedian and Actor Marc Maron, 63
Bringing a raw and fiercely introspective energy to the stage, American stand-up comedian Marc Maron revolutionized the comedy landscape with his vulnerable storytelling. He famously hosted almost two thousand episodes of his legendary WTF podcast and starred in the hit television series GLOW.
He is a passionate vinyl record collector.
Little-known fact:
He once auditioned for Saturday Night Live in 1995 but was rejected after an awkward meeting with producer Lorne Michaels.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Singer and Actress Carrie Brownstein, 52
Renowned for her work in the Pacific Northwest music scene, American musician and actress Carrie Brownstein rose to fame with the punk band Sleater-Kinney. She later co-created the satirical comedy series Portlandia, expanding her career into screenwriting and directing.
Her memoir Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl outlines this journey.
Little-known fact:
She took her first guitar lessons from Jeremy Enigk of Sunny Day Real Estate, who lived in her childhood neighborhood.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actress Indira Varma, 53
Commanding the screen with her intense dramatic presence, British actress Indira Varma rose to prominence after her debut in Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love. She later captivated global television audiences as Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones.
Offscreen, she voices popular characters in video games and narrates major audiobooks.
Little-known fact:
At age five, she made her very first stage appearance playing the angel Gabriel in a school nativity play.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Comedian Michael Kosta, 47
Bringing athletic energy and sharp political satire to late-night television, American comedian Michael Kosta has become a beloved voice on the screen. He transitioned from professional tennis to hosting major shows like Crowd Goes Wild and his own stand-up specials on Comedy Central.
He once played professional tennis worldwide.
Little-known fact:
Before his comedy career, he played professional tennis and achieved a career-high world singles ranking of 864.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Singer and Songwriter Stephan Jenkins, 62
Achieving immense success during the late nineties alternative rock boom, American singer-songwriter Stephan Jenkins became a defining voice of his musical generation. He steered Third Eye Blind through multi-platinum records, writing massive global hits while continuing to tour extensively.
He also remains an avid lifelong surfer.
Little-known fact:
He delivered the valedictory address at his University of California, Berkeley graduation after earning a degree in English literature.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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