Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 11, 2026

Happy birthday to Taraji P. Henson, Ludacris, and Harry Connick Jr.! September 11 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress and Singer Taraji P. Henson, 56
Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made American actress, producer, and mental health advocate Taraji P. Henson a favorite among modern film directors. She collected a Golden Globe Award for her role as Cookie Lyon in the series Empire and received an Oscar nomination for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Beyond acting, she also launched a successful haircare line, TPH by Taraji, and authored a New York Times bestselling memoir.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, she worked as a secretary at The Pentagon and performed as a singing-dancing waitress on a dinner cruise ship.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Rapper and Producer Ludacris, 49
An American rapper and actor, Ludacris, born Christopher Brian Bridges, rose to prominence with his magnetic persona and impactful Dirty South hip-hop style. His career spans multi-platinum albums and a notable presence in blockbuster films.
He has collected three Grammy Awards for his music and garnered critical acclaim for his role in the Fast & Furious franchise. Ludacris also founded his own record label, Disturbing tha Peace.
Little-known fact:
Beyond his entertainment career, Ludacris is also a private pilot.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Singer and Actor Harry Connick Jr., 59
Blending classic jazz and big band styles, American singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. rose to prominence with his unique vocal interpretations and charismatic stage presence.
He earned a Grammy for the When Harry Met Sally… soundtrack, appeared in numerous films like Independence Day, and hosted a daytime talk show. Connick also champions New Orleans’ musical heritage.
Little-known fact:
At age nine, Harry Connick Jr. performed Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with the New Orleans Symphony Orchestra.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 DJ Kygo, 35
Hailing from Norway, Kygo emerged as a pioneering DJ and record producer, known for his signature tropical house sound. He gained global attention with his remix of Ed Sheeran’s “I See Fire” and the breakout single “Firestone,” quickly becoming the fastest artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify.
Little-known fact:
His stage name, Kygo, originated from a username automatically generated by a school computer system based on the first two letters of his first and last names.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Singer and DJ Moby, 61
An American musician and activist, Moby is renowned for his influential electronic dance music and staunch animal rights advocacy. Richard Melville Hall achieved global success with his groundbreaking 1999 album, Play, which featured every track licensed for various media.
Beyond his platinum-selling albums, he has written memoirs and actively champions veganism and environmental causes.
Little-known fact:
Moby declined to kill cockroaches in his studio, preferring to coexist with the insects, reflecting his deep commitment to animal welfare.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actor Tyler Hoechlin, 39
An American actor known for his compelling intensity, Tyler Hoechlin rose to fame as Michael Sullivan Jr. in the film Road to Perdition. He is best recognized for portraying Derek Hale on Teen Wolf and embodying Superman in The CW’s Arrowverse shows.
Little-known fact:
Before his acting career took center stage, Tyler Hoechlin turned down a meeting with director Francis Ford Coppola to pursue his passion for baseball.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actress Elizabeth Henstridge, 39
An English actress and director known for bringing depth to complex characters, Elizabeth Henstridge rose to international fame on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She further expanded her career by directing episodes for hit television series like Superman & Lois.
Little-known fact:
Raised on a farm, Elizabeth Henstridge pursued acting against her family’s wishes for a more stable career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Journalist and Television Personality Maria Bartiromo, 59
An American financial journalist and television personality, Maria Bartiromo rose to prominence as the first reporter to broadcast live from the New York Stock Exchange floor. She is best known for her incisive interviews on programs like Mornings with Maria and for her influential books on finance. Bartiromo has received multiple awards for her pioneering work in broadcast journalism.
Little-known fact:
Joey Ramone of The Ramones wrote a song about her, “Maria Bartiromo,” which was released in 2002.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Guitarist Jonny Buckland, 49
British musician Jonathan Mark Buckland is known for his atmospheric guitar contributions to the globally acclaimed rock band Coldplay. He co-founded the group and has shaped its distinctive sound across numerous chart-topping albums and tours.
Little-known fact:
Jonny Buckland avoids wearing wool or eating lamb due to an early life encounter with an angry sheep.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actress Virginia Madsen, 65
The American actress Virginia Madsen forged a distinguished career across film and television with her expressive performances. Best known for her Academy Award-nominated role in Sideways, she also captivated audiences in the horror classic Candyman.
Little-known fact:
Madsen has heterochromia, a genetic trait resulting in one eye being entirely green and the other partly brown and partly green.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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