Bella Hadid And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 9)

Happy birthday to Bella Hadid, Guillermo del Toro, and Sharon Osbourne! October 9 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Model Bella Hadid, 30
Starting her rise on California ranches, American model Bella Hadid quickly transformed the high-fashion runway with her enigmatic style. She secured a historic five international Vogue September covers in a single year while also launching the non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics.
She is also an accomplished equestrian.
Little-known fact:
She is actually a natural blonde and began dyeing her hair brown to distinguish herself from her older sister, Gigi.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Director and Producer Guillermo Del Toro, 62
Masterfully blending gothic fairy tales with human drama, Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro revolutionized modern fantasy cinema. He achieved global acclaim for directing Pan’s Labyrinth and won the Academy Award for Best Director for his romantic fantasy The Shape of Water.
He also loves collecting monster memorabilia.
Little-known fact:
He maintains a dedicated house in Los Angeles called Bleak House solely to store his massive collection of horror memorabilia.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Television Host and Manager Sharon Osbourne, 74
Rising to prominence from London’s music scene, British television personality and music manager Sharon Osbourne spearheaded the legendary rock festival Ozzfest. She later captured global television audiences by judging on America’s Got Talent and co-hosting the CBS talk show The Talk.
Off screen, she is a best-selling author.
Little-known fact:
She once briefly managed the alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actor Tony Shalhoub, 73
Renowned for his meticulously detailed character portrayals, American actor Tony Shalhoub has captivated audiences across stage and screen for over four decades. He earned multiple Emmy Awards for his work on Monk and eventually secured a Tony Award for his starring role in Broadway’s The Band’s Visit.
He also voiced Luigi in Cars.
Little-known fact:
His sister Susan introduced him to theater at age six by signing him up as an extra in a production of The King and I.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Author and Television Presenter Marie Kondo, 42
Renowned for her revolutionary tidying method, Japanese organizing consultant Marie Kondo transformed how millions of people manage their homes. She gained global fame with her bestselling books and hosted two popular Netflix series.
She also practices Shinto cleaning rituals.
Little-known fact:
She spent five years working as an attendant at a Shinto shrine.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actor Tyler James Williams, 34
Earning early praise as a talented child star, American actor Tyler James Williams transitioned seamlessly into critically acclaimed adult television roles. He secured a Golden Globe for Abbott Elementary after rising to prominence on the classic comedy Everybody Hates Chris.
The performer also advocates for Crohn’s awareness.
Little-known fact:
He launched his television career at just four years old with minor appearances on Saturday Night Live.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actor and Television Host Steve Burns, 53
Bringing warmth and quiet curiosity to screens worldwide, beloved American television host Steve Burns captured the hearts of millions on the preschool series Blue’s Clues. Beyond his signature hosting role, he released alternative indie rock albums and directed several episodes for the franchise’s successful revival.
He currently resides in the Catskills.
Little-known fact:
He chose to leave his iconic hosting role in part because he was rapidly going bald and refused to wear a wig.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor Jacob Batalon, 30
Bringing a joyful energy to the screen, American actor Jacob Batalon gained worldwide recognition for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He portrayed Peter Parker’s best friend in several Spider-Man films and later took the lead in the Syfy television series Reginald the Vampire.
The star formerly studied music theory.
Little-known fact:
To prepare for his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Batalon shed 102 pounds (46 kg) through diet and exercise.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actor Scott Bakula, 72
Earning critical acclaim across theater and television, versatile American actor Scott Bakula remains beloved for his relatable screen presence. He found major television success as the lead of Quantum Leap and Star Trek: Enterprise while also directing episodes of his hit shows.
He plays the piano and sings beautifully.
Little-known fact:
He developed his signature white hair streak virtually overnight when he was only four years old.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor Chris O’dowd, 47
With his warm charm and impeccable comedic timing, Irish actor and comedian Chris O’Dowd became an international favorite. He captured global attention in the hit film Bridesmaids and starred in the cult comedy series The IT Crowd.
He originally trained to be a political speechwriter.
Little-known fact:
Before finding acting success, O’Dowd worked at a charity call center and successfully raised over four hundred thousand pounds in a single year.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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