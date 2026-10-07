Simon Cowell And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 7)

Happy birthday to Simon Cowell, Toni Braxton, and Thom Yorke! October 7 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Television Personality and Producer Simon Cowell, 67
Known for his brutally direct critiques on reality television, British television producer Simon Cowell redefined the talent search genre. He created massive global franchises like The X Factor and America’s Got Talent while shaping the careers of superstars like One Direction.
He is a dedicated animal rescue advocate.
Little-known fact:
He once worked as a runner on the set of Stanley Kubrick’s classic horror movie The Shining.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Singer Toni Braxton, 59
Boasting a famously deep contralto voice, American singer Toni Braxton defined the sound of nineties R&B. She garnered worldwide fame with her self-titled debut and the iconic single “Un-Break My Heart,” earning seven Grammy Awards throughout her career.
She also starred in several Broadway musicals.
Little-known fact:
She was the first African American actress to play Belle in the Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Singer and Musician Thom Yorke, 58
Recognized for his haunting falsetto and experimental spirit, English musician and songwriter Thom Yorke rose to prominence fronting the legendary rock band Radiohead. He has since launched influential solo work and scored films while also performing with side projects like The Smile.
His creative drive continues to inspire artists worldwide.
Little-known fact:
He worked as a psychiatric hospital orderly before finding mainstream musical success.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Singer and Songwriter Lewis Capaldi, 30
Lauded for his raw vocal power, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi achieved global stardom with heart-wrenching pop ballads. His record-breaking music catalog includes multiple chart-topping hits and an acclaimed Netflix documentary, while he actively supports mental health causes.
He also enjoys performing surprise acoustic pub gigs.
Little-known fact:
To shield his identity, he uses humorous songwriting pseudonyms like Anita Jobbie when writing music for other major pop artists.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Singer and Songwriter John Mellencamp, 75
Revered for his gritty storytelling and championing of small-town struggles, American singer-songwriter John Mellencamp rose to prominence during the heartland rock movement of the 1980s. He went on to sell over 60 million records worldwide and co-founded the annual Farm Aid concerts to support independent family farms.
He is also an accomplished oil painter.
Little-known fact:
His first manager billed him as Johnny Cougar without his knowledge until the debut album was already printed.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Cellist Yo-Yo Ma, 71
Renowned for his emotional depth, American cellist Yo-Yo Ma has captivated audiences worldwide with his classical mastery. He has recorded over one hundred albums and won twenty Grammy Awards while promoting cross-cultural collaboration.
He also serves as a United Nations Messenger of Peace.
Little-known fact:
He famously left his historic cello in the back of a New York City taxi, which was quickly returned by the driver.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Television Host and Comedian Joy Behar, 84
Bringing sharp comedic timing to daytime television, acclaimed American comedian and host Joy Behar has entertained millions for decades. She rose to fame as an original panelist on ABC’s long-running daytime talk show The View, earning a Daytime Emmy Award for her standout television contributions.
She began her career teaching high school English.
Little-known fact:
Before her comedy career took off, she worked as a receptionist at the morning talk show Good Morning America.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Youtuber Ryan Trahan, 28
Earning a massive online following through his wholesome humor, American YouTuber Ryan Trahan redefined modern digital storytelling with his creative physical challenges. He is best known for his philanthropic travel series, which raised millions of dollars for charity, while also co-founding successful consumer brands like Joyride Sweets.
He ran collegiate track in his home state.
Little-known fact:
He graduated as the valedictorian of his high school class before running collegiate cross-country.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actor Shawn Ashmore, 47
Bringing a cold, steel-like charm to his performances, Canadian actor Shawn Ashmore gained international recognition in the action-packed film franchise X-Men. He later transitioned smoothly to television, starring in hit shows like The Following and ABC’s police procedural drama The Rookie, while also voicing characters in video games.
The talented star has an identical twin brother.
Little-known fact:
He began his acting career at age twelve by taking his identical twin brother’s place in a commercial after Aaron fell ill.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actress Nicole Ari Parker, 56
Exuding elegance on stage and screen, talented American actress Nicole Ari Parker captured hearts with her breakout work in the drama Soul Food. She later joined the cast of Empire and starred in And Just Like That… while also launching her own patented fitness headband line, Gymwrap.
Off screen, she advocates for spina bifida awareness.
Little-known fact:
An agent discovered her while she was performing King Lear in drag during her college years.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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