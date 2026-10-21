Kim Kardashian And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 21)

Happy birthday to Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, and Glen Powell! October 21 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Reality Television Personality and Businesswoman Kim Kardashian, 46
Transforming reality television into a global business empire, American media personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian redefined modern celebrity influence. She starred in Keeping Up with the Kardashians and built the multi-billion-dollar shapewear brand SKIMS.
She also advocates for prison reform.
Little-known fact:
Before her reality television career began, she worked as a professional closet organizer and personal stylist for socialite Paris Hilton.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Rapper and Singer Doja Cat, 31
Combining eccentric pop hooks with sharp hip-hop verses, American rapper and singer Doja Cat captivated global audiences with her viral music videos. Her acclaimed record Planet Her spawned hit singles like “Kiss Me More”, securing her a Grammy Award alongside numerous chart records.
Offstage, she shapes contemporary fashion trends with daring red-carpet looks.
Little-known fact:
She spent several years living at a Hindu commune in California during her childhood, where she learned devotional chanting.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor Glen Powell, 38
Charismatic and endlessly versatile, American actor Glen Powell gained international stardom through his scene-stealing role in Top Gun: Maverick. He followed that blockbuster victory with starring roles in Anyone but You, Twisters, and the critically acclaimed dark comedy Hit Man.
Beyond acting, he also works as a screenwriter and film producer.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving Hollywood stardom, he landed his very first film role at age 14 in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Singer and Songwriter Kane Brown, 33
Fusing traditional country storytelling with modern R&B influences, American singer-songwriter Kane Brown earned a massive fanbase through viral online covers. His self-titled debut album spawned chart-topping hits like “What Ifs” while his follow-up release Experiment topped the Billboard 200.
He also launched his own label imprint and champions youth mentoring programs.
Little-known fact:
He attended high school with fellow country star Lauren Alaina, who encouraged him to pursue music after hearing him sing in chorus class.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actor Andrew Scott, 50
Celebrated for his emotional intensity on stage and screen, Irish actor Andrew Scott gained global fame as Jim Moriarty in Sherlock. He achieved further critical success starring in Fleabag, All of Us Strangers, and the thriller series Ripley.
Off screen, he is a two-time Laurence Olivier Award winner.
Little-known fact:
He quit art school on his very first day after landing a lead role in the film Korea at seventeen.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Television Host and Judge Judy Sheindlin, 84
Famed for her sharp courtroom presence and quick legal decisions, American television personality and judge Judy Sheindlin transformed daytime television with her long-running syndicated show. She presided over family court for decades before launching Judge Judy, earning multiple Daytime Emmy Awards and a Guinness World Record.
She later created the hit streaming series Judy Justice.
Little-known fact:
Before presiding over family court, she worked as a corporate lawyer for a cosmetics firm before stepping away to focus on family.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actor Ken Watanabe, 67
Renowned for bringing intense gravitas to epic samurai and Hollywood roles, Japanese actor Ken Watanabe gained global recognition in The Last Samurai. He later earned acclaim on Broadway in The King and I while starring in blockbusters like Inception and the Godzilla series.
He also won two Japan Academy Film Prizes.
Little-known fact:
Before discovering his talent for acting, he played trumpet in his high school band and originally aspired to attend a music conservatory.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Model Amber Rose, 43
Known for her signature buzzcut and outspoken advocacy, American model and television personality Amber Rose gained public attention appearing in prominent hip-hop music videos. She later launched her own talk show, published a bestselling book, and founded the Los Angeles SlutWalk movement.
Off screen, she advocates for women’s empowerment.
Little-known fact:
She shaved her head at age nineteen after finding inspiration in singer Sinead O’Connor.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Youtuber and Businessperson Marzia Kjellberg, 34
Known for her charming aesthetic, Italian entrepreneur and former YouTuber Marzia Kjellberg captivated millions with her creative vlogs. She later launched successful lifestyle brands and authored a fantasy novel before focusing on artisan ceramics.
Her influence across digital fashion and home design remains widely celebrated.
Little-known fact:
She voice-acted in the animated web series Pugatory alongside her iconic pet pugs.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor Will Estes, 48
Gaining prominence through compelling television roles, American actor Will Estes built an enduring career across multiple hit series. He starred as Jamie Reagan in Blue Bloods and earned early recognition in American Dreams and U-571.
Off camera, he actively supports environmental conservation.
Little-known fact:
Before landing major television roles, he trained extensively in martial arts and competed in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournaments.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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