Kim Kardashian And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 21)

Happy birthday to Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, and Glen Powell! October 21 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Reality Television Personality and Businesswoman Kim Kardashian, 46
Transforming personal visibility into a multi-billion-dollar empire, American media personality Kim Kardashian reshaped modern influencer culture. She anchored the hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians before founding the highly valued shapewear brand SKIMS.
She also pursues legal advocacy work.
Little-known fact:
She once worked as a closet organizer and personal stylist for high-profile celebrities before gaining her own fame.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Rapper and Singer Doja Cat, 31
Blending genre-hopping beats with playful internet culture, American rapper and singer Doja Cat rose to global stardom through chart-topping tracks and visually striking performances. She earned a Grammy Award for “Kiss Me More” while delivering acclaimed albums like Planet Her and Scarlet.
Off stage, she designs avant-garde fashion looks for international runways.
Little-known fact:
She trained extensively in Indian classical dance during her childhood before teaching herself music production.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actor Glen Powell, 38
Defined by his classic charisma and effortless screen charm, American actor Glen Powell rose to prominence with standout performances in action blockbusters and romantic comedies. He gained widespread acclaim in Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone but You while co-writing the film Hit Man.
Off screen, he enjoys pilot training and sports.
Little-known fact:
He earned a real private pilot’s license while preparing for his role as Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actor Andrew Scott, 50
Celebrated for his magnetic emotional intensity, Irish actor Andrew Scott built a distinguished career across London theater and international television. He gained widespread recognition playing Moriarty in Sherlock and the Priest in Fleabag while collecting two Laurence Olivier Awards for his stage roles.
Offscreen, he actively supports emerging performing arts programs.
Little-known fact:
He was awarded an art school scholarship to pursue painting before landing his debut feature film role at seventeen.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Television Personality and Judge Judy Sheindlin, 84
Renowned for her sharp courtroom demeanor, American court-show arbitrator Judy Sheindlin captivated TV audiences for decades on Judge Judy. She earned six Daytime Emmy Awards, created the hit series Hot Bench, and later launched Judy Justice on streaming.
She also authored several bestselling books.
Little-known fact:
She was the only woman in her graduating class at New York Law School.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Singer and Songwriter Kane Brown, 33
Blending soulful country storytelling with contemporary R&B rhythms, American singer Kane Brown captured global attention through viral online performances. He made Billboard chart history with multi-platinum anthems like “What Ifs” and “Heaven” while expanding his reach through major arena tours.
Offstage, he prioritizes family life in Tennessee.
Little-known fact:
He won his high school talent show in eleventh grade by singing a cover of Chris Young’s “Gettin’ You Home”.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actor and Producer Ken Watanabe, 67
Celebrated for his regal gravitas and commanding presence, Japanese actor Ken Watanabe gained international fame in The Last Samurai. He later starred in blockbusters like Inception and earned a Tony Award nomination on Broadway for The King and I.
Off screen, he actively supports disaster relief efforts across Japan.
Little-known fact:
Before choosing an acting career, he was a talented trumpet player who planned to attend a music conservatory.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Model and Television Personality Amber Rose, 43
Known for her distinct personal style and advocacy, American model and television personality Amber Rose built a multifaceted media career. She starred in prominent music videos, hosted her own VH1 talk show, and founded the annual Los Angeles SlutWalk march.
She also published a popular self-help guide.
Little-known fact:
She chose the stage name Paris when she first started dancing as a teenager to help support her family.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Director and Screenwriter Catherine Hardwicke, 71
Renowned for her dynamic visual aesthetic and raw youth dramas, American film director Catherine Hardwicke captured global attention with her breakout work. She co-wrote the critically praised drama Thirteen and later helmmed the blockbuster adaptation Twilight.
Off set, she mentors rising female filmmakers.
Little-known fact:
Before launching her directing career, she worked as a successful production designer on major Hollywood films including Tombstone and Vanilla Sky.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Actor Will Estes, 48
Known for his compelling television roles, American actor Will Estes captivated audiences as Jamie Reagan on Blue Bloods. He built a versatile filmography through projects like American Dreams and U-571, earning critical praise and industry recognitions.
Off screen, he champions ocean conservation.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving prime-time fame, he trained extensively as a competitive gymnast and earned a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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