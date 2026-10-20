Zac Efron And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 18)

Happy birthday to Zac Efron, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Ne-Yo! October 18 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor and Singer Zac Efron, 39
Rising to global fame through Disney Channel musicals, American actor Zac Efron quickly proved his versatile talents across comedy, drama, and documentary projects. He delivered memorable performances in 17 Again, Neighbors, and The Greatest Showman, later earning a Daytime Emmy Award for hosting Down to Earth with Zac Efron.
Off screen, he champions sustainable living initiatives.
Little-known fact:
During his elementary school years, his teachers frequently labeled him the class clown despite his straight-A academic record.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, 66
Renowned for his explosive martial arts background and trademark splits, Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme became an international star in nineties action cinema. He headlined box office hits like Bloodsport and Timecop before earning critical acclaim in the 2008 meta drama JCVD.
Off screen, he holds a black belt in karate.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving stardom in Hollywood, he ran a successful gym in Belgium called California Fitness.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Singer and Songwriter Ne-Yo, 47
Crafting chart-topping R&B anthems and penning hits for global superstars turned American singer-songwriter Ne-Yo into one of the 2000s defining pop figures. His solo catalog includes platinum records like Year of the Gentleman alongside three Grammy Awards and major film roles.
He also served as a judge on World of Dance.
Little-known fact:
Producer Deon Big D Evans gave him his stage name because he felt the singer saw music like Neo saw the Matrix.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actor Barry Keoghan, 34
Renowned for his captivating character portrayals, Irish actor Barry Keoghan brought haunting intensity to critically acclaimed films. He won a BAFTA Award for The Banshees of Inisherin while starring in global blockbusters such as Dunkirk, Eternals, and Saltburn.
Off screen, he pursues amateur boxing and supports youth mentorship programs.
Little-known fact:
Before turning to acting, Barry Keoghan trained extensively as an amateur boxer in Dublin.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actress Sophie Thatcher, 26
Captivating audiences with her intense dramatic roles, American actress and musician Sophie Thatcher rose to fame on the hit thriller series Yellowjackets. She subsequently anchored major film releases including Heretic and Companion while establishing a parallel discography as a singer-songwriter.
Off screen, she creates independent music and paints.
Little-known fact:
She has an identical twin sister named Ellie, who works as a visual artist.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Producer and Writer Chuck Lorre, 74
Renowned for creating defining network comedies, American television producer and writer Chuck Lorre shaped decades of primetime broadcasting. He co-created ratings juggernauts like The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men while also earning multiple Golden Globe Awards.
Off screen, he supports medical research and community food initiatives.
Little-known fact:
He co-wrote the theme song for the hit 1980s animated television series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Actress Freida Pinto, 42
Captivating audiences with her emotional depth, Indian actress Freida Pinto gained world fame in Slumdog Millionaire. She went on to star in blockbusters like Rise of the Planet of the Apes and independent dramas like Miral while advocating for women’s rights globally.
Off screen, she supports youth education programs.
Little-known fact:
Watching Charlize Theron in the film Monster inspired her to pursue professional acting during her college years in Mumbai.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor and Musician Tyler Posey, 35
Achieving international fame as the star of MTV supernatural drama Teen Wolf, American actor and musician Tyler Posey earned a dedicated fanbase with his charismatic screen roles. He began his career as a child performer in Maid in Manhattan before founding alternative pop-punk bands and directing television episodes.
He also lends his voice to animated series.
Little-known fact:
He auditioned for the role of Jacob Black in the Twilight movie series before his friend Taylor Lautner landed the part.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Composer Howard Shore, 80
Renowned for creating evocative film soundscapes, Canadian composer Howard Shore defined modern fantasy music with his Oscar-winning work on Lord of the Rings. His prolific career spans decades of collaboration with director David Cronenberg as well as serving as the original music director for Saturday Night Live.
He continues to compose grand symphonic concert pieces.
Little-known fact:
Before scoring Hollywood films, he played saxophone as a founding member of the Canadian jazz rock group Lighthouse.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Musician and Composer Wynton Marsalis, 65
A virtuosic force in American music, trumpeter and composer Wynton Marsalis revolutionized jazz appreciation worldwide. He won nine Grammy Awards across jazz and classical genres and earned the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his oratorio Blood on the Fields. Marsalis also serves as Managing Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Little-known fact:
Legendary trumpeter Al Hirt gifted six-year-old Wynton Marsalis his very first instrument as a childhood birthday present.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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