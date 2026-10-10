Mario Lopez And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Oct 10)

Happy birthday to Mario Lopez, Dan Stevens, and Gavin Newsom! October 10 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor and Television Host Mario Lopez, 53
Long recognized for his infectious energy on screen, American actor and television host Mario Lopez first gained fame playing A.C. Slater on Saved by the Bell. He subsequently established a prolific career anchoring broadcast news shows Extra and Access Hollywood alongside hosting top reality competitions.
He also remains a dedicated fitness advocate.
Little-known fact:
Before becoming a television star, he was an elite high school wrestler who finished seventh at the California state championship.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor Dan Stevens, 44
Captivating audiences across television and film, British actor Dan Stevens earned fame on Downton Abbey. He expanded his repertoire starring in Legion and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast while narrating numerous award-winning audiobooks.
He also judged the Man Booker Prize.
Little-known fact:
Beyond acting, he has narrated over 30 audiobooks and won the Audiobook of the Year honor at the Galaxy National Book Awards.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Politician Gavin Newsom, 59
Driven by executive ambition, American politician Gavin Newsom earned national recognition as mayor of San Francisco before being elected governor of California. He built a progressive legacy by championing same-sex marriage rights, climate legislation, and universal preschool programs across the state.
Off the campaign trail, he co-founded the PlumpJack Group hospitality brand.
Little-known fact:
He co-founded a San Francisco wine shop that grew into a multimillion-dollar hospitality business before he entered executive politics.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Singer and Songwriter David Lee Roth, 72
Famous for his acrobatic leap and wild stage persona, American rock singer David Lee Roth fronted Van Halen through their biggest hitmaking era. He achieved multi-platinum success with classic tracks like “Jump” and “California Girls” before embarking on a hit solo career.
Offstage, he has worked as a paramedic and radio host.
Little-known fact:
In the early 2000s, David Lee Roth trained and worked as a licensed emergency medical technician in New York City.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actor Bradley Whitford, 67
Combining quick intellect with sharp dramatic range, American actor Bradley Whitford captured widespread acclaim as White House strategist Josh Lyman on The West Wing. He later earned additional Emmy Awards for his standout roles in Transparent and the dystopian drama series The Handmaid’s Tale.
Off screen, he actively champions voter participation initiatives.
Little-known fact:
He made his Broadway debut in A Few Good Men after befriending playwright Aaron Sorkin.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Actress Rose Mciver, 38
Celebrated for her warmth and sharp comic timing, New Zealander actress Rose McIver made a lasting impression in Peter Jackson’s film drama The Lovely Bones. She went on to star in five seasons of iZombie and headline the hit Netflix movie series A Christmas Prince while spearheading the top-rated CBS sitcom Ghosts.
Off screen, she studied psychology at university.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing her acting career full time, she worked as an importer of Fair Trade bananas.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Singer and Songwriter Marina Diamandis, 41
Celebrated for her dramatic electropop style and sharp lyricism, Welsh singer-songwriter Marina Diamandis gained international acclaim with her chart-topping album Electra Heart. She followed with critically acclaimed records such as Froot and Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land while touring globally.
In addition, she published her debut poetry collection Eat the World.
Little-known fact:
She hand-packaged and mailed copies of her debut self-produced EP to buyers after selling them through her Myspace page.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor Charles Dance, 80
Renowned for his commanding presence and stern screen authority, British actor Charles Dance achieved global acclaim portraying Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones. His distinguished career spans acclaimed roles in The Jewel in the Crown, Gosford Park, and The Crown, alongside his work as a film director.
He was appointed an OBE for his services to drama.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, he trained as a graphic designer at Plymouth College of Art.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress and Comedian Wendi Mclendon-Covey, 57
Renowned for her razor-sharp improvisational skills, American actress and comedian Wendi McLendon-Covey rose to fame on the cult mockumentary series Reno 911!. She earned critical acclaim as family matriarch Beverly Goldberg on The Goldbergs and starred in the hit comedy film Bridesmaids.
She also voices characters in animated series like Big City Greens.
Little-known fact:
Before her acting career took off, she worked as an editor for an academic social work journal.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Composer Michael Giacchino, 59
Celebrated for his emotionally resonant themes, American composer Michael Giacchino shaped modern film soundscapes across Pixar classics and superhero epics. His Oscar-winning score for Up and iconic television music for Lost established him among Hollywood’s most versatile musical storytellers.
He later made his directorial debut with Werewolf by Night.
Little-known fact:
At age ten, he created homemade stop-motion movies in his basement and recorded original audio tracks on tape machines.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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