Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 8, 2026

Happy birthday to Dustin Hoffman, Shawn Mendes, and The Edge! August 8 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Actor and Director Dustin Hoffman, 89
Known for his transformative method acting, American actor Dustin Hoffman has anchored cinematic classics for over six decades. He earned two Academy Awards for Best Actor, alongside numerous other prestigious accolades.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, Dustin Hoffman initially aspired to be a classical jazz pianist.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Canadian Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Shawn Mendes, 28
Rising to global prominence through viral online covers, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes gained a dedicated following with his soulful voice and authentic pop sound. He quickly achieved success with multiple chart-topping albums and hit singles. Mendes is also recognized for his philanthropic efforts and advocacy for mental health.
Little-known fact:
Shawn Mendes is an avid guitar collector and owns nearly 40 guitars.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 British-Irish Musician, Singer and Songwriter the Edge, 65
Renowned for his distinctive guitar playing, The Edge is an Irish musician and songwriter best known as U2’s lead guitarist. He rose to international fame with the band, contributing to multiple Grammy-winning albums and their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Little-known fact:
The Edge nearly left U2 in the early 1980s due to religious reasons before being persuaded to stay by his bandmates.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Actress and Producer Meagan Good, 45
An American actress and director, Meagan Good began her career early, gaining critical attention for Eve’s Bayou. She is known for her diverse roles in films like Think Like a Man and the Shazam! series, alongside her work as a producer.
Little-known fact:
Meagan Good was not raised in a church, but became a devout Christian and describes herself as very spiritual.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Singer and Dancer Jc Chasez, 50
With a powerful voice that defined a generation, American singer-songwriter JC Chasez rose to fame as a lead vocalist of the global pop sensation NSYNC. He contributed significantly to the group’s chart-topping albums and sold millions of records. Chasez also released a solo album, Schizophrenic, and became an esteemed judge on America’s Best Dance Crew.
Little-known fact:
He was a foot model when he was thirteen.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Lawyer and Politician, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, 65
An American attorney and political consultant, Ron Klain is best known for his influential roles in US government. He served as White House Chief of Staff to President Joe Biden and previously to two Vice Presidents. Klain was also the White House Ebola Response Coordinator.
Little-known fact:
During his tenure as White House Chief of Staff, Ron Klain regularly flew home to Indiana every Sunday for months to be with his ill mother.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Actor Casey Cott, 34
American actor Casey Cott gained prominence playing Kevin Keller on The CW’s Riverdale, a groundbreaking role as the first openly gay character in the Archie Comics universe. He later made his Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
Little-known fact:
Before focusing on acting, Casey Cott once received a $50 bribe from his mother to join his first school musical.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Dominican-American Actress and Singer Jackie Cruz, 40
A dynamic American actress and singer, Jackie Cruz is celebrated for her captivating performances on screen and her vibrant musical endeavors. She gained significant recognition for her role as Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales in the acclaimed Orange Is the New Black series. Cruz is also a dedicated activist, using her platform to advocate for mental health awareness.
Little-known fact:
At sixteen, Jackie Cruz moved out of her mother’s apartment and experienced homelessness before her acting career began.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Actor, Director, and Producer Larry Wilcox, 79
An American actor and producer, Larry Dee Wilcox gained widespread recognition for his iconic portrayal of Officer Jon Baker. He navigated the freeways of Los Angeles in the hit television series CHiPs, capturing audiences with his calm and principled law enforcement character. Beyond his acting, Wilcox is also a decorated US Marine veteran.
Little-known fact:
Larry Wilcox is a private pilot and has set eight land speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 American Singer-Songwriter and Producer Scott Stapp, 53
Defining an era of post-grunge, American singer and songwriter Scott Stapp rose to fame as the distinctive voice of Creed. He led the band to multi-platinum album sales and earned a Grammy Award for their hit song “With Arms Wide Open.” Stapp also maintains a solo career, releasing his fourth album, Higher Power, in 2024.
Little-known fact:
He once wanted to be a professional baseball player before pursuing music.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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