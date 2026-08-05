Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 5, 2026

Happy birthday to James Gunn, Olivia Holt, and Yungblud! August 5 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Filmmaker James Gunn, 60
An American screenwriter and director, James Gunn is celebrated for his unique vision in the superhero genre, blending action with quirky humor and heartfelt emotion. He masterfully crafted Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and now steers the creative direction of DC Studios, including the upcoming Superman movie. His early filmmaking passion began with making 8mm zombie movies at age twelve.
Little-known fact:
As a child, James Gunn started making his own 8mm zombie films in the woods near his home at age twelve.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Actress and Singer Olivia Holt, 29
A dynamic American actress and singer-songwriter, Olivia Holt captivated audiences from an early age with her spirited performances. She rose to prominence on Disney shows like Kickin’ It before transitioning to acclaimed roles in series such as Cruel Summer and making her Broadway debut.
Little-known fact:
Before her acting career, Olivia Holt was a member of her school’s chess team.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 English Musician and Actor Yungblud, 29
With boundless energy and a distinctive sound, British musician Yungblud has carved out a unique space in alternative rock, pop-punk, and hip-hop. He released his debut album, 21st Century Liability, and achieved UK chart-topping success with his album Weird!, while actively advocating for social issues.
Little-known fact:
His grandfather, Rick Harrison, played with the glam rock band T. Rex in the 1970s.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 South Korean Actor Wi Ha-Joon, 35
With a charismatic screen presence, South Korean actor and model Wi Ha-joon captivated global audiences as police officer Hwang Jun-ho in the hit Netflix series Squid Game. He has also garnered acclaim for his roles in films such as Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum and was named one of GQ Korea’s Men of the Year.
Little-known fact:
He spent his early life growing up on his family’s abalone farm on a rural island in South Korea.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Rapper, Singer, and Songwriter Travie Mccoy, 45
An American rapper and singer, Travie McCoy is widely celebrated as the dynamic frontman of the alternative hip-hop band Gym Class Heroes. His diverse musical projects include the chart-topping single “Billionaire” featuring Bruno Mars.
Little-known fact:
As a teenager, he worked as an apprentice at a tattoo parlor, eventually tattooing his friends.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Actor Jesse Williams, 46
An American actor, director, and activist, Jesse Williams is widely recognized for his compelling performances and his outspoken advocacy for racial justice. He gained significant fame as Dr. Jackson Avery on the long-running series Grey’s Anatomy. Williams has also starred in films like The Cabin in the Woods and earned a Tony Award nomination for his Broadway debut.
Little-known fact:
Before his acting career, Jesse Williams spent six years teaching high school in Philadelphia’s public school system.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American DJ and Rapper Funkmaster Flex, 58
The dynamic presence of American DJ Funkmaster Flex redefined hip-hop radio, becoming synonymous with breaking new music. His influential career on Hot 97, marked by iconic “bomb drops,” established him as a gatekeeper for emerging artists. Beyond the airwaves, Flex cultivated a thriving custom car show tour.
Little-known fact:
Before his rise to radio fame, Funkmaster Flex considered a career as a professional chef after attending culinary school.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 English Actor Mark Strong, 63
Renowned for his distinctive voice and formidable screen presence, Mark Strong is a British actor with a career spanning stage, film, and television. His diverse roles often include complex characters, from cunning villains to steadfast allies. Strong has garnered accolades such as a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor and appeared in the Kingsman film series.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, Mark Strong initially had ambitions of becoming a lawyer and studied German law for a year.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Guitarist and Songwriter Pat Smear, 67
An American musician celebrated for his foundational role in punk and alternative rock, Pat Smear rose to fame as a guitarist for Germs, Nirvana, and Foo Fighters. He is recognized for his distinctive playing and his 2021 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Little-known fact:
Few know that Pat Smear left home at thirteen to join a religious commune.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 American Author David Baldacci, 66
A prolific American novelist, David Baldacci has captivated millions with his thrilling suspense novels and legal dramas. His breakthrough came with Absolute Power in 1996, launching a career of over 50 bestsellers translated into more than 45 languages.
Beyond his extensive bibliography, Baldacci co-founded the Wish You Well Foundation, championing literacy across the United States.
Little-known fact:
Before finding widespread success as a novelist, David Baldacci spent nine years practicing law in Washington, D.C.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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