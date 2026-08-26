Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 26, 2026

Happy birthday to Melissa McCarthy, Chris Pine, and Keke Palmer! August 26 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Actress, Comedian, Producer, and Screenwriter Melissa Mccarthy, 56
Dynamic stage presence and sharp comedic timing define American actress Melissa McCarthy, known for her ability to blend humor with genuine warmth. McCarthy earned an Academy Award nomination for Bridesmaids and an Emmy Award for her role in Mike & Molly. She is also a successful fashion designer.
Little-known fact:
Melissa McCarthy was an accomplished tennis player during her high school years.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Actor Chris Pine, 46
The commanding presence of American actor Chris Pine has captivated audiences across science fiction and dramatic roles. He is widely recognized for leading the Star Trek reboot series as Captain James T. Kirk and for his dynamic portrayal of Steve Trevor in the Wonder Woman films. Pine also made his directorial debut with the film Poolman.
Little-known fact:
Before committing to acting, Chris Pine spent a year studying English abroad at the University of Leeds in the UK.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Actress and Singer Keke Palmer, 33
An American actress, singer, and television host with a dynamic presence, Keke Palmer rose to prominence through captivating performances. She is widely recognized for her breakthrough role in the film Akeelah and the Bee. Palmer has also gained acclaim for her work in the series True Jackson, VP and the movie Nope, alongside her successful music career.
Little-known fact:
Keke Palmer became a millionaire by the age of 12, an early indicator of her lasting success in the entertainment industry.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Actor Macaulay Culkin, 46
An American actor known for his insightful perspective on fame, Macaulay Culkin captivated audiences as a child star. He anchored the blockbuster Home Alone franchise and later earned critical acclaim for roles in independent films and television series like American Horror Story. Culkin was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.
Little-known fact:
Macaulay Culkin studied ballet at the prestigious School of American Ballet during his childhood.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Comedian, Actor, Writer, and Producer John Mulaney, 44
Renowned for his sharp wit and engaging stage presence, American stand-up comedian and writer John Mulaney has built a career entertaining audiences across various platforms. He gained prominence as a writer for Saturday Night Live, contributing to many memorable sketches. His acclaimed stand-up specials continue to delight fans worldwide, blending relatable humor with insightful storytelling.
Little-known fact:
John Mulaney was once offered an audition for the role of Kevin McCallister in the movie Home Alone, but his parents declined the opportunity.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Actor Dylan O’brien, 35
Originally aiming for a career in sports broadcasting, American actor Dylan O’Brien pivoted to performing arts. He quickly rose to prominence as Stiles Stilinski in MTV’s Teen Wolf and later cemented his action star status in The Maze Runner film trilogy.
O’Brien also played drums for the band Slow Kids at Play.
Little-known fact:
Before acting, Dylan O’Brien was the drummer for the independent rock band Slow Kids at Play.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Mexican-American Singer-Songwriter and Actress Thalía, 55
Recognized for her enduring influence on Spanish-language music and television, Mexican singer and actress Thalía is often dubbed the “Queen of Latin Pop.” She rose to international fame through a string of hugely successful telenovelas and a prolific music career.
Little-known fact:
When she was just one year old, Thalía appeared in her first television commercial in Mexico.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 American Actor Mike Colter, 50
An American actor known for formidable presence, Mike Colter carved out a significant career in television and film. He is best known for his portrayal of Luke Cage in the Marvel series and his role as David Acosta in the supernatural drama Evil. His extensive work includes a notable turn in the Oscar-winning film Million Dollar Baby.
Little-known fact:
He was voted “most ambitious” in his Calhoun County High School senior yearbook.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Rapper Cordae, 29
Dynamic storytelling and impactful lyricism distinguish American rapper Cordae, whose thoughtful approach to hip-hop has earned widespread respect. His debut album, The Lost Boy, secured two Grammy nominations and established his unique voice. Cordae also contributed to the Emmy Award-winning series We the People.
Little-known fact:
Before leaving college, Cordae worked at a T.G.I. Friday’s restaurant in Maryland.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 American Rapper Lil Tecca, 24
Hailing from Queens, New York, Lil Tecca is an American rapper and singer who gained recognition for his melodic sound and laid-back delivery. He launched into the mainstream with his viral single “Ransom,” which quickly climbed the charts.
Beyond his debut, Lil Tecca has continued to release successful albums like We Love You Tecca and Dopamine, solidifying his place in contemporary hip-hop while maintaining a grounded approach to stardom.
Little-known fact:
At age nine, Lil Tecca initially became interested in music by rapping over his Xbox microphone with friends.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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