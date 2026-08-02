Celebrity Birthdays Today, August 2, 2026

Happy birthday to Lily Gladstone, Sam Worthington, and Charli XCX! August 2 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Actress Lily Gladstone, 40
With a commanding presence and authentic storytelling, American actress Lily Gladstone captivates audiences with her profound performances. Her impactful work champions Indigenous representation in cinema, bringing depth and truth to every role.
Gladstone garnered widespread acclaim for her starring role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which earned her a historic Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination. She previously shone in Kelly Reichardt’s independent film Certain Women.
Little-known fact:
Lily Gladstone was inspired to become an actress at age five after watching Return of the Jedi, dreaming of playing an Ewok.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 English-Australian Actor and Producer Sam Worthington, 50
The commanding screen presence of Australian actor Sam Worthington anchors major Hollywood franchises and critically praised dramas. He gained international fame as Jake Sully in James Cameron’s Avatar, also earning an AFI Award for his earlier work in the film Somersault.
Little-known fact:
Before his acting career, Samuel Henry John Worthington famously sold his possessions and lived in his car.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 English Singer-Songwriter Charli Xcx, 34
A British singer and songwriter with a bold, experimental approach, Charli XCX has consistently pushed the boundaries of pop music. Her innovative sound and sharp artistic vision have garnered critical acclaim and a devoted global fanbase.
She achieved major success with the 2024 album Brat, which earned three Grammy Awards, alongside co-writing hits for other prominent artists. XCX is also recognized for her impactful contributions to film soundtracks, including the 2023 Barbie movie.
Little-known fact:
Charli XCX experiences sound-to-color synesthesia, a neurological condition that allows her to perceive music as colors.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Actor, Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Kevin Smith, 56
Celebrating his unique perspective, Kevin Smith, the American filmmaker and actor, redefined independent cinema with his sharp dialogue and pop culture devotion. His groundbreaking film Clerks captured the slacker ethos of the 1990s, cementing his reputation.
Beyond directing iconic movies, Smith founded View Askew Productions and established a thriving podcast network. He also writes comic books for major publishers like Marvel and DC.
Little-known fact:
Kevin Smith famously sold his extensive comic book collection to finance the production of his debut film, Clerks.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Actress Mary-Louise Parker, 62
Renowned for her integrity and depth, American actress Mary-Louise Parker has captivated audiences across stage, screen, and television since the late 1980s. Parker notably garnered critical acclaim and a Golden Globe for her leading role in the Showtime series Weeds. Beyond her acting, she is also a published author and a two-time Tony Award winner.
Little-known fact:
Before focusing on acting, Mary-Louise Parker lived in Thailand, Germany, and France during her childhood due to her father’s military career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Politician, 50th Vice President of the United States Jd Vance, 42
From a challenging upbringing in Ohio, American politician and author JD Vance emerged as a prominent national voice with his 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy. He served in the US Marine Corps and earned degrees from Ohio State University and Yale Law School, before becoming the 50th Vice President of the United States.
Little-known fact:
He briefly worked as a law clerk for US Senator John Cornyn before entering venture capital.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Youtuber and Streamer Cr1tikal, 32
An American YouTuber, streamer, and entrepreneur, Cr1TiKaL rose to prominence with his unique deadpan commentary and extensive gaming content. He is well-known for his consistent online presence and for co-founding the successful esports organization Moist Esports. His influence extends across digital media and competitive gaming.
Little-known fact:
Before his online fame, Charles Christopher White Jr. was a high school basketball player who also maintained a blog about the sport.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 American Drummer, Songwriter, and Record Producer Butch Vig, 71
Masterful at shaping sound, American musician and record producer Butch Vig became a transformative force in alternative rock. He is renowned for producing Nirvana’s groundbreaking Nevermind and co-founding the globally successful band Garbage.
Vig’s studio acumen earned him a spot among NME’s top producers.
Little-known fact:
His distinctive nickname “Butch” originated from a severe crew cut his father gave him as a child.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 English Internet Personality Vikkstar123, 31
An English YouTuber and DJ, Vikkstar123 shaped online entertainment with his engaging gaming videos and membership in the Sidemen collective. He has amassed millions of subscribers across his channels. Barn also launched a music career as a DJ and producer.
Little-known fact:
Vikram Barn famously turned down a place to study Natural Sciences at University College London to pursue his YouTube career.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 American Actress and Singer Victoria Jackson, 67
Known for her signature handstands and childlike persona, American actress and comedian Victoria Jackson brought a unique brand of humor to television. She rose to fame during her six seasons on Saturday Night Live, and also showcased her talents in numerous film roles and appearances on The Tonight Show.
Little-known fact:
Victoria Jackson was a competitive gymnast from age five to eighteen, a skill she often incorporated into her comedy routines.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
Follow Us