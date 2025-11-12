24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Celebrities live under a microscope, yet some still have hidden talents. Well, maybe they weren’t hiding it, the media just chose to focus on other things about them.
Some of these people started painting before fame, some discovered art later in life. Some famous people have been painting under a pseudonym for years and you might have heard of them already. For instance, Lucy Liu first started showing her works of art under the pseudonym Yu Ling in 1993 but is now exhibiting beautiful paintings under her real name.
We did a bit of digging and were amazed about how multi-talented some celebrities are. Our biggest surprise was perhaps Sylvester Stallone whom we usually imagine as Rambo, fighting hundreds of bad guys. Take a look at the list below and tell us, which of the popular celebrities do you think should give up their career path and become a full-time artist?
(h/t Aira Sesartytė)
#1 Michael Jackson
Image source: michaeljacksonart
#2 Jim Carrey
Image source: artnet
#3 Marilyn Manson
Image source: marilynmansonimages
#4 Johnny Depp
Image source: deppimpact
#5 Anthony Hopkins
Image source: anthonyhopkins
#6 Ronnie Wood
Image source: ronniewood
#7 Tony Bennett
Image source: tonybennett
#8 Bob Dylan
Image source: bobdylanart
#9 Pierce Brosnan
Image source: piercebrosnan
#10 David Bowie
Image source: veryprivategallery
#11 Paul Simonon
Image source: paulsimonon
#12 Lucy Liu
Image source: lucyliu
#13 Prince Charles
Image source: princeofwales
#14 Marilyn Monroe
#15 James Franco
Image source: treasongallery
#16 Frank Sinatra
Image source: deansandfranks
#17 George W. Bush
Image source: bushcenter
#18 Steven Tyler
Image source: mouchegallery
#19 Paul McCartney
Image source: Ruth Ward, paulmccartney
#20 Macaulay Culkin
#21 Sylvester Stallone
Image source: officialslystallone, Jim Smeal
#22 Paul Stanley
Image source: paulstanley
#23 John Lennon
Image source: johnlennonartworks
#24 Johnny Cash
Image source: johnnycashstore
