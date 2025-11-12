24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

by

Celebrities live under a microscope, yet some still have hidden talents. Well, maybe they weren’t hiding it, the media just chose to focus on other things about them.

Some of these people started painting before fame, some discovered art later in life. Some famous people have been painting under a pseudonym for years and you might have heard of them already. For instance, Lucy Liu first started showing her works of art under the pseudonym Yu Ling in 1993 but is now exhibiting beautiful paintings under her real name.

We did a bit of digging and were amazed about how multi-talented some celebrities are. Our biggest surprise was perhaps Sylvester Stallone whom we usually imagine as Rambo, fighting hundreds of bad guys. Take a look at the list below and tell us, which of the popular celebrities do you think should give up their career path and become a full-time artist?

(h/t Aira Sesartytė)

#1 Michael Jackson

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: michaeljacksonart

#2 Jim Carrey

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: artnet

#3 Marilyn Manson

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: marilynmansonimages

#4 Johnny Depp

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: deppimpact

#5 Anthony Hopkins

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: anthonyhopkins

#6 Ronnie Wood

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: ronniewood

#7 Tony Bennett

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: tonybennett

#8 Bob Dylan

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: bobdylanart

#9 Pierce Brosnan

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: piercebrosnan

#10 David Bowie

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: veryprivategallery

#11 Paul Simonon

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: paulsimonon

#12 Lucy Liu

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: lucyliu

#13 Prince Charles

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: princeofwales

#14 Marilyn Monroe

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

#15 James Franco

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: treasongallery

#16 Frank Sinatra

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: deansandfranks

#17 George W. Bush

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: bushcenter

#18 Steven Tyler

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: mouchegallery

#19 Paul McCartney

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: Ruth Ward, paulmccartney

#20 Macaulay Culkin

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

#21 Sylvester Stallone

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: officialslystallone, Jim Smeal

#22 Paul Stanley

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: paulstanley

#23 John Lennon

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: johnlennonartworks

#24 Johnny Cash

24 Celebrities Who Will Surprise You With Their Secret Talents

Image source: johnnycashstore

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
80 Times Selfish People Lost All Common Decency And Made Life Harder For Everyone Else
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2025
Netflix’s True Story Explores The Downsides Of Fame
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2021
I Created Clever Packaging Concept For Chewing Gum
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Biggest Questions Tulsa King Season 2 Has To Answer
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2023
Singer Abruptly Stops Concert After Spotting ‘Irresponsible’ Mom—His Next Words Divided The Internet
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
5 Of The Greatest Figures From Men’s Rights Movement That Will Inspire You To Fight For Your Equal Rights
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.