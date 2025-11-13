30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

by

Before popular celebrities graced events such as the Met Gala, Oscars, or Grammys with their designer looks they attended the less coveted “red carpet” event of prom. Yes, stars they’re just like us, and the proof is in these gloriously awkward photos of our favorite famous people dressed to impress this celebrated high-school tradition.

On this list, you’ll find some pretty staggering transformations from cringy to glamorous, whereas other lucky ducks were fortunate enough to avoid their awkward phase and look as if they haven’t aged a day. Scroll down below to find your favorite celebrity’s prom photos and don’t forget to vote!

#1 Jeremy Renner

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: Renner4Real

#2 Ru Paul

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: RuPaul

#3 Barack Obama

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: barackobama

#4 Will Ferrell

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: celeb.prom.pics, Eva Rinaldi

#5 Meryl Streep

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: Montclair Film

#6 Angelina Jolie

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: lovinglogs, Foreign and Commonwealth Office

#7 Terry Crews

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: terrycrews, terrycrews

#8 Ellen Degeneres

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: edbyellen

#9 Lady Gaga

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: ladygaga

#10 Sandra Bullock

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: celeb.prom.pics, Eva Rinaldi

#11 Jimmy Fallon

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: jimmyfallon

#12 Jennifer Aniston

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: I_dont_like_pie, Angela George

#13 Jessica Alba

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: jessicaalba

#14 Matthew Mcconaughey

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: leahkpickett, McConaughey

#15 Bruce Willis

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: celeb.prom.pics, Gage Skidmore

#16 Brad Pitt

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: bradpittoffcial

#17 Robin Wright

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: robingwright

#18 Taylor Swift

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: taylorswift

#19 Reese Witherspoon

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: reesewitherspoon

#20 George Clooney

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: celeb.prom.pics, White House/Pete Souza

#21 Rihanna

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: badgalriri

#22 Michelle Obama

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: michelleobama

#23 Beyoncé

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: beyonce

#24 Scarlett Johansson

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: PageSix, Georges Biard

#25 Ashton Kutcher

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: aplusk

#26 Natalie Portman

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: natalieportman

#27 Amy Poehler

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

#28 Blake Lively

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: blakelively

#29 Courteney Cox

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: courteneycoxofficial

#30 Shane Dawson

30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past

Image source: shanedawson

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Photographing Naughty Dogs
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Celina Sinden
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2017
Last Man Standing
Last Man Standing: A Realistic Family Sitcom with Emotional Depth
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2016
Recap – Modern Family 1.16 “Fears”
3 min read
Mar, 4, 2010
20 Reasons Why Altered Carbon is a Superior Show
3 min read
May, 1, 2019
The Shrink Next Door Apple TV+ binge-watch
Why You Should Binge-Watch The Shrink Next Door
3 min read
Dec, 30, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.