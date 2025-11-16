Person Shows What Celebrities Would Look Like As The Opposite Gender, And Here Are 30 Of Their Best Pics

Many of you Pandas could probably name your top three favorite celebrities at the drop of a hat. But let’s put that to the test, shall we? Who are your fave stars in the entire world? Think about them really hard. Got your choices all locked in? Good. You might just see your beloved celebs, from actors to singers and more, in a fresh new perspective, all thanks to popular TikToker geeek.brasil. Especially if you happen to love the hit TV series ‘Stranger Things.’

The online content creator uses AI technology to gender-swap famous celebrities, and their video compilations have become a roaring hit online. Some of their TikToks have even gotten millions of views on the platform. Today, we’re featuring some of their best gender-swapped before and after pics to share with you. Scroll down for the best, and upvote the pics that impressed you the most.

We got in touch with celebrity expert Mike Sington to get his opinion on star-related content, the importance of luck in an actor’s career, and how people can stay humble throughout their rise to fame. Check out Bored Panda’s interview with him below. Oh, and when you’re done enjoying this list, dear Pandas, you should definitely look through Bored Panda’s previous article about gender-swapped celebrities, using FaceApp, right over here.

More info: TikTok | Instagram

#1 Johnny Depp

Image source: geeek.brasil

#2 Bruno Mars

Image source: geeek.brasil

#3 Elvis Presley

Image source: geeek.brasil

#4 Snoop Dogg

Image source: geeek.brasil

#5 Ed Sheeran

Image source: geeek.brasil

#6 Liam Hemsworth

Image source: geeek.brasil

#7 Lady Gaga

Image source: geeek.brasil

#8 Eminem

Image source: geeek.brasil

#9 Winona Ryder

Image source: geeek.brasil

#10 Gaten Matarazzo

Image source: geeek.brasil

#11 Justin Bieber

Image source: geeek.brasil

#12 Millie Bobby Brown

Image source: geeek.brasil

#13 Joe Keery

Image source: geeek.brasil

#14 Finn Wolfhard

Image source: geeek.brasil

#15 Jamie Campbell Bower

Image source: geeek.brasil

#16 Paul Walker

Image source: geeek.brasil

#17 Dwayne Johnson

Image source: geeek.brasil

#18 Zayn Malik

Image source: geeek.brasil

#19 David Harbour

Image source: geeek.brasil

#20 Adele

Image source: geeek.brasil

#21 Adam Levine

Image source: geeek.brasil

#22 David Beckham

Image source: geeek.brasil

#23 Dacre Montgomery

Image source: geeek.brasil

#24 Beyoncé

Image source: geeek.brasil

#25 Sam Smith

Image source: geeek.brasil

#26 Taylor Swift

Image source: geeek.brasil

#27 Katy Perry

Image source: geeek.brasil

#28 Ice Cube

Image source: geeek.brasil

#29 Christiano Ronaldo

Image source: geeek.brasil

#30 Vin Diesel

Image source: geeek.brasil

