Person Shows What Celebrities Would Look Like As The Opposite Gender, And Here Are 30 Of Their Best Pics

Many of you Pandas could probably name your top three favorite celebrities at the drop of a hat. But let’s put that to the test, shall we? Who are your fave stars in the entire world? Think about them really hard. Got your choices all locked in? Good. You might just see your beloved celebs, from actors to singers and more, in a fresh new perspective, all thanks to popular TikToker geeek.brasil. Especially if you happen to love the hit TV series ‘Stranger Things.’
The online content creator uses AI technology to gender-swap famous celebrities, and their video compilations have become a roaring hit online. Some of their TikToks have even gotten millions of views on the platform. Today, we’re featuring some of their best gender-swapped before and after pics to share with you. Scroll down for the best, and upvote the pics that impressed you the most.
We got in touch with celebrity expert Mike Sington to get his opinion on star-related content, the importance of luck in an actor’s career, and how people can stay humble throughout their rise to fame. Check out Bored Panda’s interview with him below. Oh, and when you’re done enjoying this list, dear Pandas, you should definitely look through Bored Panda’s previous article about gender-swapped celebrities, using FaceApp, right over here.
#1 Johnny Depp
Image source: geeek.brasil
#2 Bruno Mars
Image source: geeek.brasil
#3 Elvis Presley
Image source: geeek.brasil
#4 Snoop Dogg
Image source: geeek.brasil
#5 Ed Sheeran
Image source: geeek.brasil
#6 Liam Hemsworth
Image source: geeek.brasil
#7 Lady Gaga
Image source: geeek.brasil
#8 Eminem
Image source: geeek.brasil
#9 Winona Ryder
Image source: geeek.brasil
#10 Gaten Matarazzo
Image source: geeek.brasil
#11 Justin Bieber
Image source: geeek.brasil
#12 Millie Bobby Brown
Image source: geeek.brasil
#13 Joe Keery
Image source: geeek.brasil
#14 Finn Wolfhard
Image source: geeek.brasil
#15 Jamie Campbell Bower
Image source: geeek.brasil
#16 Paul Walker
Image source: geeek.brasil
#17 Dwayne Johnson
Image source: geeek.brasil
#18 Zayn Malik
Image source: geeek.brasil
#19 David Harbour
Image source: geeek.brasil
#20 Adele
Image source: geeek.brasil
#21 Adam Levine
Image source: geeek.brasil
#22 David Beckham
Image source: geeek.brasil
#23 Dacre Montgomery
Image source: geeek.brasil
#24 Beyoncé
Image source: geeek.brasil
#25 Sam Smith
Image source: geeek.brasil
#26 Taylor Swift
Image source: geeek.brasil
#27 Katy Perry
Image source: geeek.brasil
#28 Ice Cube
Image source: geeek.brasil
#29 Christiano Ronaldo
Image source: geeek.brasil
#30 Vin Diesel
Image source: geeek.brasil
