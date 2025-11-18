Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

by

Artist and illustrator Chet Phillips is reinventing old, boring card decks by creating beautiful masterpieces. A few sets caught our attention as they feature famous people or characters depicted as cats or dogs. They are called: “The Fetching Deck” for dogs and “The Cat’s Meow” for cats. Each set has 52 illustrated cards for an even more fun playtime.

Whether you’re a dog lover, a cat enthusiast, or simply a fan of unique art, Chet Phillips’ playing card decks offer a fresh and entertaining way to enjoy your favorite games.

More info: chetartshop.com | Etsy | Instagram | x.com

#1

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#2

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#3

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#4

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#5

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#6

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#7

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#8

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#9

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#10

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#11

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#12

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#13

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#14

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#15

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#16

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#17

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#18

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#19

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#20

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#21

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#22

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#23

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

#24

Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Image source: ChetArt

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Illustrated Consequences Of Deforestation Through Concept Art That Will Make Us Feel Ashamed Of Being Humans
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
9 Reasons Why We Can’t Help but Love Lucifer Morningstar
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2021
What Happened to Zuko’s Mom: Exploring the Mystery in ‘Avatar’
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2024
Five Life Lessons The Show ‘‘Shahs Of Sunset” Teaches Us
3 min read
Apr, 10, 2020
Mom At Park Defends Toddler After Stranger Escalates And Shouts At Child For Running On Gravel
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025
Birthday Girl Shocked When Her Friends Cancel Planned Trip For A Restaurant Reservation
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.