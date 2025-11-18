Artist Illustrates Card Decks Inspired By Famous People Or Characters That Pose As Dogs Or Cats (24 Pics)

Artist and illustrator Chet Phillips is reinventing old, boring card decks by creating beautiful masterpieces. A few sets caught our attention as they feature famous people or characters depicted as cats or dogs. They are called: “The Fetching Deck” for dogs and “The Cat’s Meow” for cats. Each set has 52 illustrated cards for an even more fun playtime.
Whether you’re a dog lover, a cat enthusiast, or simply a fan of unique art, Chet Phillips’ playing card decks offer a fresh and entertaining way to enjoy your favorite games.
More info: chetartshop.com | Etsy | Instagram | x.com
