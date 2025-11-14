These 4 Celebrities Decided To Re-Wear Their Old Oscar Gowns

This year’s Academy Awards showed that both the organizers and attendees are trying to be more sustainable and demonstrated their attempts to become more carbon neutral. The Academy Awards, which were held last Sunday, embraced plant-based, vegan appetizers in the lobby before the show. The organizers of the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon introduced a plant-based menu, too. In a statement reported by the Independent, the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts, and Science wrote: “The Academy is an organization of storytellers from around the world, and we owe our global membership a commitment to supporting the planet. For the past decade, the Academy has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint. For the past seven years, the Oscars show has had a net-zero carbon imprint. We continue to expand our sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral.”

Attendees of the ceremony followed the same route. Many of them chose to take a more sustainable and eco-friendly approach when picking their beautiful gowns. Instead of getting new, custom-made red carpet looks, a handful of celebrities decided to recycle their previously worn attire.

Elizabeth Banks

Image credits: elizabethbanks

Elizabeth Banks decided to wear a beautiful dress she previously wore in 2004. The 46-year-old actress looked stunning in the dress she first wore 16 years ago. “It’s gorgeous and it fits…so why not wear it again?!” Banks wrote on her Instagram account.

These 4 Celebrities Decided To Re-Wear Their Old Oscar Gowns

Image credits: elizabethbanks

She made this decision to “bring global awareness to the importance of sustainable fashion and consumerism as it relates to climate change, production & consumption, ocean pollution, labor & women,” she wrote.

Jane Fonda

These 4 Celebrities Decided To Re-Wear Their Old Oscar Gowns

Another well-known advocate for sustainability, Jane Fonda, who has actively participated in climate change protests, also decided to re-wear her dress.

These 4 Celebrities Decided To Re-Wear Their Old Oscar Gowns

Image credits: janefonda

The 82-year-old actress presented the Best Picture award at the Oscars wearing a dress she previously wore in 2014. In addition to that, Fonda chose ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds to accessorize her celebrity style.

These 4 Celebrities Decided To Re-Wear Their Old Oscar Gowns

Image credits: janefonda

The woman also declared that she is never going to buy new clothes again.

Arianna Huffington

These 4 Celebrities Decided To Re-Wear Their Old Oscar Gowns

Arianna Huffington did something similar. For the Oscars after-party, she decided to rock a Valentino dress she wore for an event in 2013, looking equally stunning.

These 4 Celebrities Decided To Re-Wear Their Old Oscar Gowns

Joaquin Phoenix

These 4 Celebrities Decided To Re-Wear Their Old Oscar Gowns

Joaquin Phoenix also joined the cause. In January, the actor announced that he would wear the same Stella McCartney tuxedo throughout the whole awards season.

These 4 Celebrities Decided To Re-Wear Their Old Oscar Gowns

The ‘Joker’ star, who is known for being an outspoken environmentalist and animal rights supporter, took this stance to support sustainable fashion.

These 4 Celebrities Decided To Re-Wear Their Old Oscar Gowns

While the majority of other celebrities decided to wear new outfits, some of them made sure that the construction of their gowns was as sustainable as possible.

Saoirse Ronan

These 4 Celebrities Decided To Re-Wear Their Old Oscar Gowns

Image credits: Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan wore a custom-made black and blue Gucci gown, which had a black bodice repurposed from the black Gucci gown she wore to the BAFTAs.

Olivia Colman

These 4 Celebrities Decided To Re-Wear Their Old Oscar Gowns

Image credits: itsoliviacolman

Olivia Colman rocked a blue, long-sleeved dress completed with a long cape that was made out of sustainable materials.

Kim Kardashian West

These 4 Celebrities Decided To Re-Wear Their Old Oscar Gowns

Image credits: kimkardashian

Other celebrities decided not to get brand new custom-made dresses and went for vintage dresses instead.

Kim Kardashian West wore an archive gown, the Oyster gown from Alexander McQueen’s spring/summer 2003 collection, to the after-party.

Lily Aldridge

These 4 Celebrities Decided To Re-Wear Their Old Oscar Gowns

Image credits: lilyaldridge

Lily Aldridge wore two vintage dresses during the event. While presenting on the red carpet she wore an archival Ralph Lauren design (from spring/summer 2013). For the after-party, she changed into a white Gucci dress designed by Tom Ford circa autumn/winter 2004.

These 4 Celebrities Decided To Re-Wear Their Old Oscar Gowns

Image credits: lilyaldridge

